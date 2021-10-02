Car breaks the roadblock, runs over a woman who was leaving a protest in Recife against Bolsonaro and runs away without providing help | Pernambuco

A 29-year-old woman who was taking part in a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), this Saturday (2) in Recife, was hit by a car as she left the demonstration. (see video above) . The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without providing assistance to the victim.

The running over happened around 12:30 pm, on Avenida Martins de Barros, near the Maurício de Nassau Bridge, in the Santo Antônio neighborhood.

The victim was a lawyer who is part of the Popular Advocacy Committee of the Brazilian Bar Association in Pernambuco (OAB-PE) and preferred not to be identified. She was run over and dragged for meters in front of Armazém do Campo, by a black Jeep Renegade car with license plate QYJ2E95.

The lawyer was run over while walking, along with other protesters, to an occupation where an act would be held after the protest. Recife councilor Dani Portela (PSOL) told the g1 what he saw at the place of the hit-and-run.

“She was bleeding a lot. […] He [o motorista] pierced the barrier, ran over her, who got on top of the hood, and knocked her down. After she fell, he put the car on top of her. Apparently purposeful. […] She was having trouble moving her ankle and hip and bleeding profusely. […] We don’t believe it’s an accident,” said the councilor.

The woman who was run over was rescued by teams from the Fire Department and the Mobile Care Service (Samu) for the Portuguese Hospital, a private health unit located in the Paissandu neighborhood, in the central area of ​​Recife.

THE TV Globo contacted the hospital, to request the patient’s health status, and the Military Police, to find out if the occurrence was registered, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report. The Transit and Urban Transport Authority of Recife (CTTU) sent teams to the location of the collision.

Protesters protest against President Bolsonaro during march in Recife

The demonstration against the government of Jair Bolsonaro began at around 9 am this Saturday (2), at Praça do Derby, in the central area of ​​Recife (see video above).

With banners and posters calling for the president’s impeachment, more jobs and vaccines against Covid-19 and food for the population, the participants of the act marched to Praça do Carmo.