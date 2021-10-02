Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt, actors in Suzane Richthofen’s films, fall out on social media

Actors Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt, who play Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos in the films The Boy Who Killed My Parents and The Girl Who Killed Parents, fell out on Twitter. The reason was a publication of sexist content shared by the actor, this Friday (1st).

Bittencourt retweeted a poster of the movie, with the title changed to “Topa everything for b*****”, and added: “There it is f***”. Some time later, he deleted the post.

@tvjornalsbt Fortune, discovery and who the parents were! See details of the Von Richthofen case. #tiktoknoticias #family #casesuzanevonrichthofen ? Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic

. – PLAYBACK/TWITTER

On the same social network, Carla Diaz exposed how she felt offended by the publication. “Joking has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’ll even clean here… I’m always asked to come on Twitter, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect with the next one. I don’t agree with that,” he said.

Play has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’ll even do a clean here…

I’m always asked to come on TT, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that. — Carla Diaz ???? (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

While many users agreed the post was offensive, some others said Carla was overreacting and argued that the “joke” was about the Richthofen story. The actress then shared a follower’s comment.

“The girl had to come here almost drawing to understand that it’s not for fandom, it’s because we’re women and the game has limits. And if I felt disrespected, imagine her, who had the image being used! You don’t have to shut up! not even,” said the post. Carla completed with the following message: “That’s about it. Just that! About being a woman!”

That’s about it. Only that! About being a woman! https://t.co/8HHORBDiBv — Carla Diaz ???? (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

Then Bittencourt apologized. “From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this has taken. Sorry again,” he said.

From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

“In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and I extend my apology to all the women who felt offended,” he added.

In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and extend my apology to all women who were offended. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

* When you buy through links on our website, we may receive affiliate commission.