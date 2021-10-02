Carla Diaz discusses with Leo Bittencourt on the web: “Disrespected as a woman!”

It was bad! Carla Diaz and Léo Bittencourt, protagonists of the films about Suzane Von Richthofen, fell out this Friday afternoon (1/10) on Twitter. After a joke of the actor’s bad taste, the ex-BBB decided to take it up. “Play has a limit,” she said.

Leo, who played one of the Cravinhos brothers in The Boy Who Killed My Parents, published a parody of the official poster of the feature film with the following message: “Topa Tudo Por Puceta” and displeased not only Carla, but many of her fans.

“Joking has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’m even going to clean around here. I’m always asked to come on Twitter, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that”, wrote the actress in response to her colleague’s joke.

Desperate, Leo rushed to answer her and apologize: “From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Once again, apologies.”

“In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and I extend my apology to all the women who felt offended”, added the actor.