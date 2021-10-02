Carla Diaz does not tolerate “jokes” involving the intimate part and releases the verb with an actor

carla diaz let out the verb on Twitter when he saw a “joke” made by Leo Bittencourt, your co-star in The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents.

On the social network, the actor shared a montage with the movie poster in which the title appears changed to “Top it all for B*ceta“. In the caption, Leo wrote: “There it is fo**”.

Upon seeing the publication, the actress reacted: “Joking has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’m even going to clean here… I’m always asked to come on Twitter, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that“.

After some netizens saw Diaz’s publication as an exaggeration, since Bittencourt would be talking about the film and not her, a follower defended the artist.

“The girl had to come here almost drawing to understand that it’s not for fandom, it’s because we’re women and the game has limits. And if I felt disrespected, imagine she had the image being used!!! You really don’t have to shut up”, said the user of the social network, whose publication was reposted by Carla.

After the repercussion of the matter, Leo returned to Twitter and tried to defend himself: “If I can’t use my Twitter, at least around here to spill out the nasties I see/think, I’m going to explode. I count on this select audience here. (I left this responsibility there with you and ran away)”.

A while later, the artist published: “evil won“. He then deleted the post. Finally, the famous man decided to apologize:

“From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and I extend my apology to all the women who felt offended”, he wrote.

