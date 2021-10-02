Carla Diaz gets annoyed with filmmate after bad joke: ‘Disrespected’

carla diaz showed his dissatisfaction after a joke made this Friday (1) by his colleague Leo Bittencourt, with whom he starred in the films “The Girl Who Killed the Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, about the Richthofen case.

Bittencourt shared on his Twitter a montage with the film’s poster and the title changed to ‘Topa Tudo por B*ceta’. In the caption, he wrote: “There it is f*ck”.

“Joking has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’m even going to clean here… I’m always asked to come on Twitter, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that”, said Carla on Twitter.

Play has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’ll even do a clean here…

I’m always asked to come on TT, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that. — Carla Díaz 🦋 (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

Soon after the game, Bittencourt returned to the social network to let off steam, at first without giving due importance to the criticism of her co-star.

“Evil won. If I can’t use my Twitter, at least around here, to spill the beans that I see/think, I’m going to explode. I count on this select audience here. (I left this responsibility with you and ran away)”, wrote the actor.

A little later, he seems to have regretted having published the meme and the words he used, and backtracked, apologizing for his attitude.

“From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and extend my apology to all women who felt offended,” she wrote.

From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and extend my apology to all women who were offended. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

