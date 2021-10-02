Carla Diaz gets annoyed with her co-star and vents: ‘Disrespected’

Climão behind the scenes! carla diaz showed that he didn’t like a joke made by his professional colleague, Leo Bittencourt, last Friday (1). The actor, who works with Carla in the films “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, shared a montage of the movie’s poster with the title changed to ‘Topa Tudo por B*ceta’, with the caption “ There it is f*ck”.

The publication reverberated on Twitter and Carla Diaz did not fail to comment on the situation. In her profile on the social network, the actress registered her discomfort with the joke and regretted the actor’s comment.

Leo Bittencourt shares meme with Carla Diaz (Playback/Twitter)

“Joking has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’m even going to clean here… I’m always asked to come on Twitter, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that”, he stated.

Play has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’ll even do a clean here…

I’m always asked to come on TT, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that. — Carla Díaz 🦋 (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

Some netizens considered Carla’s reaction an “exaggeration”, since Leo would be talking about the film and not about her per se, but the actress replied to another post made by a follower.

“The girl had to come here almost drawing to understand that it’s not for fandom, it’s because we’re women and the game has limits. And if I felt disrespected, imagine she had the image being used!!! You really don’t have to shut up”, said the internet user.

Later, after the criticisms, Leo returned to social media and needled the artist: “If I can’t use my Twitter, at least around here to shed the nasties I see/think, I’ll explode. I count on this select audience here. (I left this responsibility there with you and ran away)”, he wrote, who later added:

“Evil won”, which was also well criticized. After deleting the original post and the two tweets, Leo apologized for the behavior.

Leo Bittencourt vents on Twitter (Reprodução/@leobiteco)

“From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and extend my apology to all women who felt offended,” she wrote.

From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Once again, apologies.— Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible, and extend my apology to all women who felt offended.— Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

AWESOME PERFORMANCE

On September 24th, the national films “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My parents” were launched through the Amazon Prime Video Brasil streaming platform. The two feature films show from different perspectives the crime orchestrated by Suzane von Richthofen beside Daniel and christian cloves, which culminated in the death of the then young woman’s parents in 2002.

carla diaz was cast to play the protagonist, which generated even more curiosity about the works, announced in 2019 and “frozen” due to the pandemic. The initial proposal was to launch in theaters, but with the ‘new normal’ the films moved to Amazon’s on demand.

Before the debut, there were many reactions from the audience, especially highlighting the similarity between real and fiction. One moment in particular shows a quick snippet of the actress being compared to Suzane’s original statement in real life, bridging the gap between Carla’s work studying the case and the way she prepared her character, something so impressive that it confuses the real fiction.

Playback/Twitter @PrimeVideoBR

“To compare Suzane to the character is chilling… Carla Diaz was impeccable, consolidated herself as one of the greatest national actresses and unfortunately underestimated, I say that with ease. The highlight of the films was in fact the performance of the two protagonists”, wrote the internet user.

Comparing Suzane to the character is chilling… Carla Diaz was impeccable, established herself as one of the greatest national actresses and unfortunately underestimated, I say this with ease.

The highlight of the films was in fact the performance of the two protagonistspic.twitter.com/l0100pY822 — Bella 🩺 (@bellaflying) September 24, 2021

The original video in question was released in “Fantástico” in 2006. In it, Suzane talks about her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, describing a part of the relationship and saying that he offered her drugs. In Carla Diaz’s scene, the drugs come out and the presents come in, with her talking about the character Daniel trying to manipulate, asking for presents in a subjective way.

In a recent interview with Quem, the artist chose the trial scenes as the most challenging of the project. “It took two days to shoot these scenes and our lines are faithful to what was said at the trial. I remember that the team was very moved, because they are strong lines and a real story. Knowing that that happened, moved us there in the filming. It took a lot of concentration from all of us to shoot those sequences.”

“The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” were directed by Mauritius Eça have a script Raphael Montes beside the criminologist Ilana Casoy. Leonardo Bittencourt lives Daniel Cravinhos.

