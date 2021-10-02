Carla Diaz on actor from Richthofen’s films: ‘I was disrespected’

Carla Diaz said she felt “disrespected” after a post by Leonardo Bittencourt, who also stars in the Amazon Prime movies “The Girl Who Killed His Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”.

The former “BBB 21” participant said that “joking has a limit” and “will not shut up” after the episode. “Every time I come to Twitter, it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others,” he added.

Play has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! Am I even going to clean around here?

I’m always asked to come on TT, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that. — Carla Díaz (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

Your affection is what warms you. But sometimes you have to be very careful with what you post and share.

There is no right side and wrong side. You are all my fans right? And I respect you all! I love everyone and there is no division for me! Keep that in mind. pic.twitter.com/ng1z7hOVSm — Carla Díaz (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

Leonardo shared an image on Twitter with the phrase “topa everything by bucet*”, in which the faces of the protagonists of the films appear and referring to the case involving Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers.

The actor deleted the post and apologized on the social network. “I never imagined this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat.”

From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and extend my apology to all women who were offended. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

Carla Diaz received support from fans. “And if I felt disrespected, imagine that she had the image being used?”, said one of the followers. “Respect above all,” asked another.

Women need to defend each other. Play has a limit! — Barth (@Barth comments) October 1, 2021

Exactly. I also feel super disrespected and super annoyed seeing your image exposed to a joke in bad taste. — Jack ? ??? (@recommends) October 1, 2021

Films about the Suzane von Richthofen case

In 2002, Suzane von Richthofen engineered the murder of her own parents with her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos. Both films are based on the case that is about to turn 19 years old. The films show versions of official statements by Suzane and Daniel.

Leonardo Bittencourt played Daniel, Suzane’s boyfriend and one of the perpetrators of the crime. In an interview with Splash, the actor said that he was based on the documents of the process and, thus, created the character and even took a photo at the crime scene.