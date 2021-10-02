Carla Diaz on actor from Richthofen’s films: ‘I was disrespected’

Carla Diaz said she felt “disrespected” after a post by Leonardo Bittencourt, who also stars in the Amazon Prime movies “The Girl Who Killed His Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”.
The former “BBB 21” participant said that “joking has a limit” and “will not shut up” after the episode. “Every time I come to Twitter, it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others,” he added.
Leonardo shared an image on Twitter with the phrase “topa everything by bucet*”, in which the faces of the protagonists of the films appear and referring to the case involving Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers.
The actor deleted the post and apologized on the social network. “I never imagined this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat.”
Carla Diaz received support from fans. “And if I felt disrespected, imagine that she had the image being used?”, said one of the followers. “Respect above all,” asked another.
Films about the Suzane von Richthofen case
In 2002, Suzane von Richthofen engineered the murder of her own parents with her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and brother-in-law, Cristian Cravinhos. Both films are based on the case that is about to turn 19 years old. The films show versions of official statements by Suzane and Daniel.
Leonardo Bittencourt played Daniel, Suzane’s boyfriend and one of the perpetrators of the crime. In an interview with Splash, the actor said that he was based on the documents of the process and, thus, created the character and even took a photo at the crime scene.