Carla Diaz Revolts with Leo Bittencourt: ‘Disrespected as a Woman’ | celebrities

Disclosure Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt

Actress Carla Diaz used her official Twitter profile on Friday night (1) to criticize an attitude of actor Leo Bittencourt, with whom she starred in the films “The Girl Who Killed My Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” Country”.

Carla said she felt disrespected as a woman and a professional after Leo posted a tweet. The actor shared an image where the name of the movie was changed to “Topa tudo for b*c*ta”” and wrote “Aí é f*da”.

Play has a limit! Today I felt very disrespected as a woman and as a professional. I won’t shut up, that’s enough! I’ll even do a clean here…

I’m always asked to come on TT, but every time it’s chaos, discord and lack of respect for others. I don’t agree with that. — Carla Díaz 🦋 (@Carladiaz) October 1, 2021

The actor, also via Twitter, apologized. “From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the way this has gone. Sorry again,” Leo began. Bittencourt, who continued commenting on the case.

“In fact, I still need to learn to deal with the responsibility of having more exposure. I was reckless, irresponsible and I extend my apology to all the women who felt offended,” added the actor.

From the bottom of my heart, I never imagined that this could be offensive. I have nothing to do but apologize, listen and not repeat. Really sad with the direction this took. Again, apologies. — Leo Bittencourt (@Leobiteco) October 1, 2021

Carla Diaz thanked the support of the fans, who criticized Leonardo Bittencourt, and spoke of the difficulty of being a woman. “And if I felt disrespected, imagine she had the image being used!!!” said a fan of the actress in a tweet shared by Carla.