‘Carnival, I love you. In life you are everything to me!’ Felipe Filósofo’s partnership wins dispute at Viradouro

Viradouro, current champion of the Special Group of Rio de Janeiro, closed the samba-enredo calendar for Carnival 2022, this Friday night, and awarded the partnership of Felipe Filósofo, Fabio Borfes, Ademir Ribeiro, Devid Gonçalves , Lucas Marques and Porkinho. The work was done in the form of a letter and moved the public, including those from other schools, during the contest. The red and white one from Niterói will take to Avenida the plot “There is no sadness that can withstand so much joy”, developed by the carnival duo Marcus Ferreira and Tarcísio Zanon. * LISTEN TO SAMBA CHAMPION

“The victory represents a melting pot of affection and emotion. This plot of Viradouro will portray the 1919 carnival and the 2022 carnival will surpass everything that happened at that time. Our lyrics were romantic, lyrical, but also portraying the affective side. We love carnival”, said composer Felipe Filósofo, in an interview on the website CARNIVALESCO.





President of Viradouro, Marcelinho Calil, praised the plot elaborated by the carnival artists of the red and white. “People coming from a billing title are much higher. The first thing is the choice of plot and in my conception it couldn’t be better. He takes the vein. We have a historical plot and the community embraces it. We have content, cultural density and spontaneity.





Carnival director at Viradouro, alongside Alex Fab, Dudu Falcão, spoke about the return of Viradouro and samba work. “Our analysis was tactical, looking at what our parade will be and what we saw as possible happen on the court. The composers were very happy and we chose the perfect samba for the parade”.

Mestre Ciça talked to the site CARNIVALESCO about the return of samba and the meeting with the percussionists. “Samba is my life. I’m a victorious person, because I’ve been through the pandemic so far and I’ve taken both doses of the vaccine. Meeting the guys is a godsend. I lost so many friends”.

Responsible for conducting samba on Avenida, interpreter Zé Paulo spoke about the Carnival moment. “Everything was very new this year. I was very happy because we had a path. Samba schools are part of the culture and society of Rio de Janeiro”.