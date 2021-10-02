Cash closes 6th installment deposits; see who still receives

This weekend, Caixa will close payments related to 6th installment of emergency aid. The banking institution must transfer the money to the last two groups of the general public: born in November and December. Remember that the values ​​of the 6th installment, like the others, are variable.

It all depends on the family composition program beneficiaries. Thus, mothers who provide the home receive a monthly fee of R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. .

Did you have any questions associated with the payment of the benefit? Contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service is from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm). There is also the possibility of making queries and verifying information on the bank’s and Dataprev’s website.

6th installment of emergency aid; check calendar

This Saturday (02) and Sunday (10/3), the payment of the 6th installment will be made to beneficiaries who were born November and December, respectively. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, therefore, they receive the 6th installment in the following periods:

Birthday month deposit date withdrawal date January 21/09 10/04 February 9/22 10/5 March 09/23 10/5 April 9/24 06/10 May 9/25 10/08 June 9/26 10/11 July 9/28 10/13 August 09/29 10/14 September 09/30 10/16 October 10/01 10/18 November 02/10 10/19 December 10/3 10/19

For the general public, the payment schedule is organized into two different deadlines. Beneficiaries receive the money in digital social savings and then have the right to withdraw the money at bank branches or lottery correspondents.

Thus, the deadline for making withdrawals will start on October 4, 2021. The dates, as usual, are staggered according to the month of the beneficiaries’ birthday.