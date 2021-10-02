Cássio aims to play until the age of 40, and is excited about “Selecção reinforcements” at Corinthians

Cássio is 34 years old, spent the last decade at Corinthians, won nine titles and participated in two World Cups. The career built by him is already historic, but Cassio wants more. In a press conference, this Friday, the shirt 12 of Timão talked about his plans until retirement.

“I have in mind playing until the age of 40, of course, taking care of myself on and off the field, with performance, fighting for titles, but I prefer to focus on year after year.”

Along these lines, Cássio reinforced the speech of Roberto de Andrade, football director who on Thursday spoke about underestimating Corinthians. For the goalkeeper, the arrivals of Willian, Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Giuliano are special, not only for the quality of the athletes, but for the choice made by them.

“I’m very happy, because we see the delivery of the players who arrived, their desire to be here, that’s very cool. They arrived very well, willing to help, I already knew Renato, Willian took the team, Giuliano too, and knowing that they could have gone to another club… They came with their heart and soul, it’s really cool when you take players with that effort, but they are special, they are Brazilian national team level, they chose to come here, we weren’t so good at the table and they didn’t give up”.

During the interview, Cássio also spoke about fans, youth from the base, social networks and the stance of standing against the change in the calendar of the Brazilian Championship.

Read Cassio’s interview in full:

Career path

“We are happy with the numbers, tenth season for Corinthians, reaching goals, with the help of many people, there is always someone here, many people have helped me, but it is difficult to talk about the future, goals. I feel very happy, to be so much time here, for me, the biggest club in Brazilian football, only those who are here know what it’s like to wear this shirt, to represent a nation. I reached the age of 10 thinking year after year. For goalkeeper, I still have a lot, for goalkeeper there is a different training, I have in mind playing until the age of 40, of course, taking care of myself on and off the field, with performance, fighting for titles, but I prefer to focus year after year. We look back, see what we built , you see that every sacrifice was worth it, being here motivates you to improve more, to break records, and we are moved here… not that I belittle those who made history here, everyone helped to make history, but I prefer to think every year year”.

Boys who went up and down

“Confidence also goes down as you play, adapting, we were always careful with the boys. About those who went down, they can be here again tomorrow. I often trained at the professional level, but I always came down to play, it’s important to play , I think it’s cool to play an Under-20. We had 16, 17-year-old boys, this gives the rhythm of the game. And of course, it reached four level in the Brazilian national team, so, over time, you see, from the beginning, the maturation of everyone. Everyone has evolved, that’s cool, and with the arrival of Giuliano, Guedes, Willian, Renato helps a lot, helps to give confidence, helps to talk, there’s a coach who helps a lot in this regard. even in positions that are not theirs, and they know they can count on us for support, and we are happy with their performance. I think it’s very cool, I’m happy to see the boys deciding games, or helping back there, in the derby had the Du helping, Xavier taking an important ball. we have a great crop. I follow the U-17, U-20, women’s, I enjoy following the day to day, because that is the future of Corinthians.”

Boys meeting with the fans

“I don’t think there will be any problem. It will be different, I think they’re anxious, I remember when I started playing here, but the boys are already used to it. A São Paulo Cup is a full stadium. Their maturation will be more fast”.

Joy for the arrival of reinforcements

“Wearing the Corinthians shirt, as much as the results are not what we expect, you have to always be happy, I’m at Corinthians. You often get titles, many don’t, and that’s part of it, the demand is greater, but I’m very happy because we see the delivery of the players who arrived, their desire to be here, that’s really cool, they arrived very well, willing to help, I already knew Renato, Willian took the team, Giuliano too, and to know that they could have gone to another club… They came with their heart and soul, it’s really cool when you take players with that commitment, but they are special, they are of national team level, they chose to come here, we weren’t so well in the table and they didn’t give up, and they have added us. I, personally, stay closer to the goalkeepers, and the four that are from the middle to the front arrived, and they add a lot, makes Corinthians be bigger.”

Duel against Red Bull Bragantino

“A very difficult game, Bragantino’s team is very good, has been doing a great championship, got a spot in the South American final, very competitive team, whenever we played there it was difficult, but we aim to be among the first, we have to go there in search of victory, we are able to play a great game there, no matter how difficult it is and their team arrives motivated”.

Thermometer for social networks without an audience in the stadium

“I’m a little active, yeah. I like to post some things, but I see very little, about the thermometer, how the situation is, I think my wife knows a lot more than I do in this regard (laughs), I see very little. I think which is different, Corinthians fans are different, I’ve been here for almost 10 years, I played a lot of games, I’ve already played stages that we weren’t doing well and I’ve never seen the fans cursing players during the game. I’ve seen this a lot. Everyone has the right to have their opinion, but I don’t keep looking or seeing what they’re talking about. Of course I talk to people about what’s going on, not just Corinthians, but I don’t get too attached to what’s happening. is happening on social media”.

records and idolatry

“I confess that until today I have no idea, for me, I see it as a good thing even for us to dedicate ourselves, to continue aiming, this helps to achieve goals, I always think year after year, and I’m in the tenth season, and when you work, things keep happening. Sometimes I reached goals that the advisory gave me and I didn’t even know. I prefer to go on a daily basis, I built something really cool here, if God wants me tomorrow I’ll complete 550 games, I have to thank a lot of people, me helped to arrive, family friends, people who work at Corinthians, I can even pass Ronaldo, but for me he will always be the greatest goalkeeper at Corinthians, he’s a guy I respect a lot, I don’t have that vanity, talking to him, he doesn’t. vanity. Not only Ronaldo, Julio Cesar, Dida, Gilmar, and so many other goalkeepers. I’m happy to be representing them today and to continue.”

Corinthians among the best

“Of course, four national team players arrived, automatically, the quality of the squad increases, the results, we are at a point today in the classification for Libertadores, confident with the results, confident with Sylvinho, Corinthians is coming strong. We’ve already taken teams with less quality , but we managed to be Brazilian champions, in the case of 2017, so Corinthians can never be underestimated. Everyone has evolved, they are committed players, on and off the field, we have to think game by game. It’s no use making any projections. Our next final it’s tomorrow, trying to play a great game, trying to get a result, but we have goals, goals, we have to go there and try to get the victory.”

Conversation with Paulinho

“It’s not for me to answer, when he was here he was victorious, we were very happy, I talk to him as a friend, but this part about him coming or not I don’t talk, it’s not my profile to ask these things, but when he was here we was very happy”.

Athletes’ Manifest on Calendar

“It was talked about, yes. I was present, not only me, but also some Corinthians players, we also talked first of all with the board, here we always talk and we have a really cool line with Alessandro, Roberto, Duilio, and it has to follow as agreed, on the date that was agreed, it’s not just for the holidays, there are players who may be ending up being hired. Today, it may be an impaired team, but there was always a team that was always impaired, in quotes, because being in the Selection is always nice for the athlete. And I remember that we needed to start the Brazilian, we had a meeting with the FPF, Mauro Silva participated, the captains of all teams, about the possibility of shortening the games, to finish the Paulista before, to start the Brazilian before, to finish on the scheduled date. It was a legal dialogue, even the teams that could be harmed accepted. Unfortunately, some will be harmed by the calls, but the correct thing is to finish on the scheduled date. I remember that in 2017 we played an important game, we won and I was called up, and I ended up losing games. In the game we were champions I was on the bench. Walter was in my place, he ended up getting injured, Corinthians did a job to bring me, but in the end, who played the decisive games was Caique (France), which was the third goalkeeper at the time and had never played a match, if I’m not mistaken. If it’s going to catch, all the teams have already been harmed, so that what was agreed is fulfilled”.

Carlos Miguel

“Carlos arrived, a very nice boy, he arrived willing to train, he has dedicated himself a lot, a little bigger than me (laughs), he hadn’t caught a goalkeeper bigger than me at the club, I think there was Yago, from the base, there’s a similar time. I got to know his story, he’s a warrior, who has surpassed himself, I’ve been trying to help, add, he arrived with a desire to evolve, and the group wins. Reaching players with this profile is very cool.”

Play with your foot and evolution

“We have to have an open mind, the mentality of always evolving. In my point of view, goalkeeper football was a style of game in Brazil until the World Cup in Brazil (2014), after Neuer came along , it changed the style of Brazilian football. It’s hard to say, it’s not a confrontation, but if you take my numbers when I was Professor Tiago Nunes, you’ll see that mine were very good. It’s difficult because there is a bit of Brazilian prejudice in this regard I play with my feet, I even see it on broadcast, the goalkeeper hits 10 passes, assists, but the first time he makes a mistake is questioned. I even speak to open up this conversation, debate. that the guy managed than the ones that the guy missed. When I started training this more, with Tiago Nunes, I started to see moves from Neuer, Ter Stegen, Alisson… You have to evolve. I have a goalkeeper coach who It charges me a lot, we try to hit this ball out, speed up the game, m football is evolution. I have a lot to evolve, I have an open mind to evolve and grow”.

Title Plan in 2022

“When it comes to Corinthians, we have to think about 2021, the pressure is still this year, but I think it’s game by game, quality players arrived, but we have to think game by game. These teams you mentioned, Palmeiras has been playing we’ve been together for a long time, Flamengo too. We’re getting to know the players, Sylvinho has done a great job, the team has evolved, but we have to think game by game. You can’t think about what the next year will be like if we still have many matches for the Brazilian”.

Reencounter with Julio Cesar

“Not only for the situation there in 2012, but for the friendship, for the person, for his family, a nice guy, winner, people don’t talk much about Julio, but he was very important in 2011, at the Brazilian Nationals, and he is a guy very positive. I have great respect and affection, how much he helped me when I joined, how much I could learn from him, a Brazilian champion. I’m happy to have Julio as a friend and for everything he represents.”

Leave your comment