Cássio says how long he wants to play for Corinthians and praises reinforcements: “They came body and soul” | corinthians

About to hit another mark with the Corinthians shirt, goalkeeper Cássio gave an online press conference this Friday, on the eve of the match against Red Bull Bragantino, scheduled for Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Bragança Paulista.

With 549 games, he is one step away from catching up with Claudio as the seventh player with the most games for the club. Very soon, Cássio should also overtake Vaguinho, the sixth player who played the most for the team, with 551 games.

– I’m in my tenth season at Corinthians, reaching goals, numbers, that makes me happy. Everything with a lot of work, dedication, with the help of a lot of people, nothing can be achieved alone. I feel very happy and flattered to wear this shirt and to be in a big club for so long. Only those who played here know what it’s like to wear this shirt and represent a nation – said shirt 12.

It is possible that, next season, Cássio will surpass Ronaldo Giovanelli’s 602 games and become the goalkeeper with the most games in the club’s history:

– I will complete 550 games, I have to thank a lot of people who believed in me and in my work. I can even pass Ronaldo, but for me he will always be the greatest goalkeeper in Corinthians history. I may even have more titles, but he’s a guy I respect a lot. There is no vanity, he speaks highly of me too. He, Julio Cesar, Dida, Gylmar, among so many goalkeepers who have been here and have made Corinthians’ history great. I’m happy to continue it – he said.

The goalkeeper has no less than nine titles, being the greatest champion in alvinegra history. The cups raised by the goalkeeper were: four Paulistas (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019), two Brazilians (2015 and 2017), one South American Cup (2013), one Libertadores (2012) and one Mundial (2012). And want more:

– For goalkeeper, I still have many years of football, training has evolved a lot. I have in mind playing until I’m 40, taking care of myself inside and out, having a good performance, fighting for titles.. I hope to spend a lot of time wearing the Corinthians shirt, but I have to think about it year after year. We have an important season finale, we look back and see what we built, that all the sacrifice was worth it. Being at Corinthians always motivates you to want more, to beat brands, to achieve goals. Without undermining the people who are part of Corinthians’ history, I have a lot of respect for everyone, they helped to make this history. But it’s a happy time – he highlighted.

Two-time Brazilian champion (2015 and 2017), Cássio spoke during the press conference of his joy at the arrival of reinforcements at Timão this second semester. With Willian, Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Giuliano, the team has improved its football and is now fighting for high positions in the Brasileirão.

– I’m happy to see the delivery of those who arrived, their desire to be here. They arrived very well, willing to play, to be with a group, to help. Renato we already knew better, Willian and Giuliano took the Seleção, Guedes… They could have gone to another club with an even better financial proposal, but they came with their heart and soul, since the first minute they cared to help, to add. It’s really cool when you take players with that commitment, they are special, national team level players, who chose to come here at a time when we were not so good at the table and they didn’t give up, they came, they have added in and out, helping with the boys,” he said.

Check out the top-10 of athletes who most act for Corinthians:

Wladimir – 806 games Luizinho – 606 games Ronaldo Giovaneli – 602 games Ze Maria – 598 games Biro-Biro – 590 games Vaguinho – 551 games Claudio – 550 games Cassio – 549 games Olavo – 507 games Rivelino – 474 games