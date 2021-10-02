CBF announces dates and times of five more Cruzeiro games in Series B

Cruise will have a series of important commitments to get away from the Z4 (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) detailed, this Friday, dates and times for another five games of Cruzeiro for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The entity released information about the matches from the 30th to the 34th round. See below:

30th round: Cruzeiro x Botafogo – 10/12 (Tuesday), at 9:30 pm, at Independencia

31st round: Ava x Cruzeiro – 10/22 (Friday), at 9:30 pm, at Ressacada, in Florianpolis-SC

32nd round: Cruise x Rowing – 10/28 (Thursday), at 9:30 pm, at Independencia

33rd round: Cruzeiro x Vila Nova-GO – 11/01 (Monday), at 7 pm, at Independencia

34th round: Londrina x Cruzeiro – 11/5 (Friday), at 9:30 pm, at the Café Stadium, in Londrina-PR

Before facing Botafogo, Cruzeiro will face Brasil-RS, this Sunday, at 11 am, at Independencia, and Coritiba, next Friday (10/08), at 9:30 pm, at Couto Pereira.

Far from the fight for access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro will seek, in the next rounds, to move away from the relegation zone of the Second Division in order to start planning for 2022.

Today, the team led by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is only 15th in the table, with 32 points – 14 less than Ava, which opens the G4, and five more than Londrina, the first club in the Z4.