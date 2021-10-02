CBF explains breach of promise and changes closing dates for Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil | brazilian series a

The CBF released an official statement on Friday night with the arguments for not extending even more the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and not postponing matches coinciding with the FIFA Date. According to the entity, this is an obligation generated by an agreement with the Public Ministry of Labor in August 2020 that established the first half of December as the deadline for the end of the season.

CBF Headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Last Thursday, the CBF received from the National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (Fenapaf) a letter recalling this agreement approved by the Regional Labor Court of the 15th Region. As the pandemic affected the season’s football calendar and extended play into this year, it was determined that the 2021 season would end with an adequate period of full vacation and pre-season completion.

According to the CBF, the initial intention was to postpone the matches of teams with players called up to dispute the next two FIFA Dates. Juninho Paulista, director of the Brazilian team, even made a promise about the case at a press conference alongside coach Tite. The entity claims that the agreement established prevented the calendar from running until December 29th. With this, the Brazilian Championship will end on December 9, while the Copa do Brasil will end on December 15th.

Check the release in full.

Regarding the matches of the Brazilian Serie A Championship to be played during the periods of the next two rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, in the months of October and November, the CBF clarifies:

1. On Thursday, September 30, the entity received an official letter from the National Federation of Professional Football Athletes (FENAPAF) reinforcing the need for full compliance with the agreement signed with the Public Ministry of Labor in August 2020, which establishes the first fortnight of December as the deadline for closing the activities of this season.

2. This agreement, approved by the Regional Labor Court of the 15th Region, upon the resumption of games in Brazil after the stoppage of the championships due to the pandemic, guarantees full vacations and an adequate period of pre-season for clubs and athletes before the start of the 2022 competitions.

3. The initial intention of the CBF was to promote the postponement of the Serie A games during the next two FIFA dates, as it had the possibility of rescheduling the postponed games using dates until December 29th. However, after a detailed study of the table, the postponements became unfeasible due to the lack of available dates due to the limitation established in the agreement with the athletes.

4. Given the impossibility of making all the necessary adjustments to the calendar for the current season, these rounds will be kept as originally scheduled.