CBF informs Flamengo that it will no longer postpone Brasileirão matches within the FIFA October date | Flamengo

CBF communicated to Flamengo this Friday night that it will no longer postpone the Brazilian Championship games during the FIFA date of October. With that, the matches against Bragantino and Fortaleza, next week, are kept.

+ Players from 19 Serie A teams ask CBF not to postpone Brazilian Championship games

+ President of Flamengo reveals CBF’s promise by calendar extension until 12/26: “Pela isonomia”

1 of 2 Summoned by Brazil, Gabigol will embezzle Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Getty Images Summoned by Brazil, Gabigol will defraud Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Getty Images

Flamengo will have the absence of four holders during this period, in which the 2022 World Cup qualifiers will be played: Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro were called up by Brazil; Arrascaeta will defend Uruguay; and Isla will be with Chile. The FIFA date of October will end on the 14th.

Flamengo games were kept on the following dates:

Bragantino, Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, on October 6 (Wednesday)

Fortaleza, Castelão stadium, on October 9th (Saturday)

At CBF, the decision to postpone or not the matches generated internal divergences. Until this Friday night, directors of the entity were trying to resolve the issue.

The reason for the divergence was the understanding that a precedent was set that could not be set. The argument is that, if Brasileirão is paralyzed in the next FIFA dates, the tournament will only be concluded after the first half of December, breaking the agreement with Fenapaf (National Federation of Professional Soccer Athletes) carried out in 2020.

Last Friday, when Tite called the Seleção to the October qualifiers, the CBF announced that it would postpone the clubs’ matches with selected athletes: Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras.

– We talked to Manoel (Flores), who is the competition director. And, as it is again three games, the same criteria we adopted in September will be adopted in relation to clubs that had players called up – said Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Selection.

Internally at CBF, the decision was taken at that time to postpone the end of Serie A to the second half of December. But some clubs reacted in the opposite direction and asked not to have their games postponed, even with the lack of players called up.

This week, players from 19 Serie A clubs – with the exception of Flamengo athletes – signed a document sent to the CBF asking that the Brazilian Championship rounds not be postponed. The movement’s idea is to reinforce the need to close the tournament on the scheduled date, on December 5th.