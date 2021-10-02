CBF informs Flamengo that it will no longer postpone Brazilian games

What Flamengo expected, happened. The CBF informed the club that it will not postpone the Brazilian games for the October FIFA dates, and the quartet called up for the qualifiers will embezzle the team in three rounds.

The information was first given by journalist Venê Casagrande, and confirmed by the report with CBF and Flamengo. The entity will probably issue a note today about the promised decision not fulfilled, in the midst of the backroom war over the 2021 calendar.

The posture also affects Atlético-MG, Inter and Palmeiras, who had players called up.

Therefore, Gabigol, Éverton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Isla present themselves to the selections of Brazil, Uruguay and Chile, respectively, next Monday, after Sunday’s game against Athletico-PR, for the Brazilian Nationals.

As it had not yet received any signal from the CBF about the upcoming games, the football department also did not believe it would have the athletes in matches against Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza and Juventude.

The club wanted the matches to be postponed and the championship to end at the end of December. With that, he would give his players a vacation later and have them back with the 2022 State Championship in progress.

It is worth remembering that Flamengo had already stirred up the players’ vacation in the 2020 season, due to the stoppage during the pandemic. The rubro-negro athletes did not manifest themselves in a document sent by players from the other 19 clubs to the CBF this Friday, asking the CBF for the postponement of the end of the season not to happen.





Bruno Henrique is one of the main names of the club that is looking for the trio of Libertadores against Palmeiras Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Agência O Globo Bruno renewed with Flamengo at the end of 2019, until 2023, the club for which the striker scored 73 of his 117 career goals. Photo: Carl de Souza / Pool via REUTERS Striker is already the club’s second top scorer in the 21st century, and was the cheapest of the starting attack Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo / Agência O Globo Bruno Henrique celebrates the gesture of ‘fusion’ in the Dragon Ball Z cartoon. In the Japanese series, characters united to defeat enemies to become stronger Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo Bruno Henrique hugs Gabigol in celebration. Together with their attacking partner they have already swung the net 140 times Photo: Sergio Moraes / Reuters The left winger has already played 130 games for Fla and scored 63 goals Photo: SILVIA IZQUIERDO / AFP Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique, since 2019, have scored 243 goals for Fla Photo: ADRIANO MACHADO / Reuters The gesture repeated over and over again is the initial letter of the first child: Lorenzo Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters Bruno Henrique receives instructions from Rogério Ceni, former coach of Flamengo. The striker, since 2019, has been commanded by four other troops: Abel Braga, Jorge Jesus, Domenec Torrent and the current Renato Gaúcho Photo: Doug Patrício / Agência O Globo Fast starts are the trademark of the left wing Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters Bruno Henrique Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Agência O Globo With the majority of goals scored by Fla in his career – 63 out of 82 – Bruno Henrique has always had the confidence of the coaches Photo: SILVIA IZQUIERDO / Pool via REUTERS Bruno Henrique accumulates for Fla titles of Taça Rio (2019), Taça Guanabara (2020 and 2021), the three-time Carioca championship (2019, 2020 and 2021), Libertadores (2019), the even two-time Brazilian championship (2019 and 2020), as well as the Super Cup of the Brasil (2020 and 2021) and Recopa Sudamericana (2020) Photo: Ricardo Moreira / Agência O Globo Bruno Henrique celebrates goal for Fla Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters

President Rodolfo Landim commented on Thursday about the possibility of postponement:

“We did a detailed analysis of the calendar, we saw all the agreements with the professional associations, with the players, and on top of that we did a job, considering that the World Cup finals would no longer be in December, we could extend the championship until December 26, without any kind of problems, without any impact. We left there certain that it was going to happen. A short time later, in the call, the director himself, Juninho, commented that this would be done. So far, nothing. happened,” said Landim.

The leader referred to the following sentence by Juninho:

– As it is again three games, in October, the same criteria will be adopted in relation to clubs that had players called up by us – said the coordinator of selections.