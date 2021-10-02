CBF informs Flamengo that it will no longer postpone Brazilian games

What Flamengo expected, happened. The CBF informed the club that it will not postpone the Brazilian games for the October FIFA dates, and the quartet called up for the qualifiers will embezzle the team in three rounds.
The information was first given by journalist Venê Casagrande, and confirmed by the report with CBF and Flamengo. The entity will probably issue a note today about the promised decision not fulfilled, in the midst of the backroom war over the 2021 calendar.
Read further:Understand why players are against postponement
The posture also affects Atlético-MG, Inter and Palmeiras, who had players called up.
Therefore, Gabigol, Éverton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Isla present themselves to the selections of Brazil, Uruguay and Chile, respectively, next Monday, after Sunday’s game against Athletico-PR, for the Brazilian Nationals.
As it had not yet received any signal from the CBF about the upcoming games, the football department also did not believe it would have the athletes in matches against Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza and Juventude.
Liberators: Conmebol and the Uruguayan government work at the end with 100% of the public
The club wanted the matches to be postponed and the championship to end at the end of December. With that, he would give his players a vacation later and have them back with the 2022 State Championship in progress.
Read too:With Fla x Palmeiras, national rivalries are surpassing local rivalries
It is worth remembering that Flamengo had already stirred up the players’ vacation in the 2020 season, due to the stoppage during the pandemic. The rubro-negro athletes did not manifest themselves in a document sent by players from the other 19 clubs to the CBF this Friday, asking the CBF for the postponement of the end of the season not to happen.
President Rodolfo Landim commented on Thursday about the possibility of postponement:
“We did a detailed analysis of the calendar, we saw all the agreements with the professional associations, with the players, and on top of that we did a job, considering that the World Cup finals would no longer be in December, we could extend the championship until December 26, without any kind of problems, without any impact. We left there certain that it was going to happen. A short time later, in the call, the director himself, Juninho, commented that this would be done. So far, nothing. happened,” said Landim.
The leader referred to the following sentence by Juninho:
– As it is again three games, in October, the same criteria will be adopted in relation to clubs that had players called up by us – said the coordinator of selections.