CBF informs Flamengo that it will not postpone Brazilian Championship matches that are within the FIFA date

On Friday night, the CBF informed the Flamengo that will not postpone the Brasileirão games that are within the FIFA date. Thus, the clashes against Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino, scheduled for this week, were maintained. The information was initially published by the newspaper “O Dia”.

> See how Flamengo built the second goal in the victory over Barcelona

SEE THE DATES OF THE CONFLICTS

Wednesday: Red Bull Bragantino vs Flamengo

Match valid for the 24th round, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, at 8:30 pm

Saturday: Fortaleza x Flamengo

Match valid for the 25th round, at Arena Castelão, at 7pm

> See the Brasileirão table

Flamengo has four players called up for the FIFA date. They are: Gabi and Everton Ribeiro, for Brazil, Isla, for Chile, and Arrascaeta, for Uruguay. Athletes will be with their respective teams until October 14th, when the FIFA date ends.

It is worth remembering that last Friday, during the call of coach Tite,

Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Selection, had said that the CBF would postpone the matches of teams that had players called up. Thus, the expectation was that the games of Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras would be postponed, which did not happen.