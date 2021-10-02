Ceará X Internacional Game will be required to wear a surgical mask; see detailed protocol – Play

After the official confirmation of the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) that the game between Ceará x International, at 7pm next Wednesday (6), will have the presence of the public at Arena Castelão, Alvinegro detailed the protocol for the match, confirming that more than 3,000 fans have their presence validated.

At a press conference, the protocol for the resumption of games with the public was detailed by the director of promotions and social activities of Ceará, Veridiano Pinheiro, and by the club’s technology manager, Marcos Medina (see full video below).

Main points of the protocol

The use of a surgical mask is mandatory. It will not be allowed access for anyone using a fabric mask;

The gates will be opened 2 hours and 30 minutes before the start of the game, to stagger the accesses and avoid external and internal crowding, and closed 30 minutes before the start of the game;

Road Closing: Blocking of the security perimeter with physical barriers, in all roads in the immediate surroundings, with 4 hours before departure, access to barriers being allowed only for members holding proof of check-in;

The access of street vendors around the Arena Castelão is prohibited;

Digital Ticket Check Barrier at each end of the access gates to ensure that only fans with a ticket destined for these gates enter

Prohibited the sale of alcoholic beverages;

Patrols in all sectors of Castelão and guiding fans so that they can maintain their distance and correctly use the mask;

Until this Friday (1st), five days before the game, more than 3,000 fans have already registered for the match.

Post-Game Surveillance

Subtitle:

Ceará will follow up on fans after the game Photograph:

Daily Agency

One of the most relevant aspects, and which was required by Sesa, was the follow-up for 14 days after the game of all fans present.

“We created a platform to monitor this, we will send the fans a link for them to answer a form, which is mandatory and conditions their going to the next game. If they don’t answer the form, unfortunately they won’t be able to go to the next game. is to monitor if he has any symptoms. This information will be sent to the health authorities. We will monitor all the people who are inside the event,” guaranteed Veridiano.

Stadium access

Subtitle:

On match day, only validated fans will be able to get close to Arena Castelão Photograph:

SVM file

Medina guaranteed that all the gates of Arena Castelão will be open and also detailed how fans’ access to the stadium will be.

“We will have sanitary barriers before the turnstiles, where the fans will be digitally read by cell phone. If it’s ok, go up to the terrace to access the turnstiles. If you don’t pass, there will be a service point to check. When you arrive, the fan will choose the entrance gate, and will only be able to enter through it, to avoid crowding,” said Medina.

Capacity increase

As this is a test event, the audience capacity will be reduced. The club counts on the support of the supporter so that the test is approved and this can facilitate the increase of capacity for future games.

“We are fighting to increase the percentage (of the public). Of course, we have to work with possibilities. Let’s see what the repercussions of this test event will be. We have 6,300 places authorized by the government and we have passed the 3,000 entries validated with the second dose of the vaccine. So, we already have half of the people qualified,” Veridiano said.