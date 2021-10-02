Central Bank and Banese report leakage of 395,000 Pix keys

posted on 10/01/2021 6:51 PM / updated on 10/01/2021 6:53 PM



The Central Bank reported the leak of data for thousands of Pix keys under the responsibility of the State Bank of Sergipe SA (Banese). The autarchy justified, in a note, on Thursday (30/9), that the problem occurred “due to specific failures” in the financial institution’s systems.

According to Banese, the bank’s technical department identified undue queries to information related to 395,009 Pix keys, which were, exclusively by telephone, from non-customers of the company; and from two Banese user bank accounts.

However, according to the BC, sensitive data — passwords, transactions or financial balances in transactional accounts — or other sensitive bank information were not leaked.

“The information obtained is of a cadastral nature, which does not allow the movement of resources, nor access to accounts or other financial information”, he said in a note.

According to Banese, however, the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (DICT), administered by the BC and with restricted access to institutions that initiate a procedure to carry out a transaction by Pix, contains information of a registration nature (CPF, name, data banking and other technical information).

Notifications

The Central Bank also informed that people who had their registration data obtained from the incident will be notified exclusively through the application of their relationship institution. “Neither BC nor participating institutions will use any other means of communication with affected users, such as messaging applications, phone calls, SMS or email.”

The autarchy concluded the note saying that “it has taken the necessary actions for the detailed investigation of the case and will apply the sanctioning measures provided for in the current regulation”.

