Chamber approves Social Gas aid for low-income families

On Wednesday, 29, the proposal for the Gas Social aid to subsidize the price of cooking gas for low-income families was approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

The matter is still going to be analyzed by the Senate, but it provides that the Ministry of Citizenship will have 60 days to regulate the criteria and define issues such as which families will be covered, the frequency of the benefit, the operation, and the form of payment, since installments cannot exceed 60 days apart. The Executive Branch will be authorized to pay the aid directly to beneficiary families in the form of income transfer.

The matter ensures a monthly benefit to families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the minimum wage or who have among their members a person who receives a continuous benefit benefit (BPC). Credits may be granted by electronic card or other means provided for in the regulations.

According to the bill, the first source of funds to ensure the measure is the portion of royalties and special participation, resulting from the exploration of oil and natural gas, which is the responsibility of the Union. According to the rapporteur, Deputy Christiano Aureo (PP-RJ) , the price of gas has been impacted, among other factors, by the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

“LPG, impacted by the formation of prices linked to the barrel of oil, Brent, exchange rate variation, reaches, in some places, the value of up to R$ 120, which is an unbearable value for families in general, more specifically for the families that make up the CadÚnico and even more specifically for a cut of families in extreme poverty”, he argued.

Disasters

The parliamentarian also highlighted that it has been frequently reported cases of tragedies with people who use means such as alcohol and charcoal instead of gas to prepare meals. A survey carried out by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) pointed out that the average price of cooking gas, in the third week of September, was R$ 98.70.

“The news has brought every week disasters that take place inside homes due to the use of cooking facilities that are not adequate or safe, such as alcohol, charcoal and firewood, in most communities and in rural areas,” said Deputy Christiano Aureo .

