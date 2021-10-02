Changes ahead? The Inter player who starts to overshadow Patrick, kept as the team’s starter

From 21:00 this Saturday, in Minas Gerais, against the leader Atlético-MG, Inter will once again take the field with Patrick in the starting lineup. But the recent below-than-expected performances make Pantera lose the undisputed label in the team, and a shadow begins to gain strength: Mauricio.

The 20-year-old, signed by Cruzeiro in 2020, entered exactly Patrick’s place in the victory over Bahia last Sunday and is growing in the concept of coach Diego Aguirre, as the GZH portal remembers.

“Today, Maurício is Edenilson, Taison and Patrick’s immediate backup. In addition to being versatile, the athlete performs well in training. If the current holder of the left wing continues without yielding, the 20-year-old midfielder is the favorite to take the vacancy”, says an article by journalist Rodrigo Oliveira this Friday.

Aguirre, however, defended Patrick every recent time he had to justify the midfielder’s title in press conferences. It was the case last Sunday:

“He (Patrick) is working, fulfilling his tactical role. There are things that are hard to see, but he always helps and works. I like to start playing with him. Let’s see what happens. Patrick for me is a good option”.

Patrick, 29, has been at Inter since the start of the 2018 season, when he was brought in from Sport. In the current season of 2021, he extended his contract with the club until 2023. Check out the service of Atlético-MG x Inter this Saturday:

PROBABLE INTER

Daniel; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

PROBABLE ATHLETIC-MG

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Keno) and Hulk.

SCHEDULE

Saturday (2), at 9 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

STREAMING

SportTV and Premiere announce the live broadcast.

ARBITRATION

Luiz Flavio de Oliveira, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa. VAR: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho (quartet from São Paulo).

INTERNATIONAL RELATED

Goalkeepers: Daniel, Emerson Junior and Marcelo Lomba

Daniel, Emerson Junior and Marcelo Lomba Defenders: Buno Méndez, Cuesta, Kaique Rocha, Mercado and Zé Gabriel

Buno Méndez, Cuesta, Kaique Rocha, Mercado and Zé Gabriel Sides: Moses, Paulo Victor and Saravia

Moses, Paulo Victor and Saravia Steering wheels: Johnny, Rodrigo Dourado and Rodrigo Lindoso

Johnny, Rodrigo Dourado and Rodrigo Lindoso Socks: Boschilia, Edenilson, Mauricio, Patrick and Taison

Boschilia, Edenilson, Mauricio, Patrick and Taison Attackers: Caio Vidal, Guerrero, Gustavo Maia and Yuri Alberto