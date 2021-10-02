check out the cities in MS that hired the most and the ones that fired the most workers · Jornal Midiamax

The Ministry of Economy released, on Wednesday (29), data from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), which showed a positive balance of 2,849 formal jobs created in Mato Grosso do Sul in August. Check out in this article which were the cities that hired the most — and the ones that fired the most as well.

The balance of hiring is the result between the number of employees hired to work with a work card and the number of dismissals.

Thus, municipalities with a larger number of inhabitants tend to have greater movements in this direction. However, the MS list will surprise you. Check below the cities that opened the most jobs:



According to the list, the sequence of the most populous cities is broken in the 4th position, with Paranaíba, which is located in the northeast of MS and has about 42 thousand inhabitants. The municipality appeared ahead of Corumbá, for example, with more than 100,000 residents.

Below, it is important to highlight the presence of Ribas do Rio Pardo, who is receiving billions in investments for a new Suzano pulp mill. Thus, the city is undergoing a major transformation and generation of local jobs in various sectors, driven by the presence of employees for the work.

On the other hand, there are cities that lost jobs, that is, had more layoffs than hiring in August. They were:



So, it is possible to observe that Naviraí lost 196 formal jobs, followed by São Gabriel do Oeste. The picture brings concern regarding the northeast region of MS, with the presence of three important cities such as Aparecida do Taboado, Chapadão do Sul and Cassilândia.

MS opens 34 thousand new posts

MS follows in the wake of positive results in 2021, which has balance of 34,032 formal jobs created, number 173% higher than the entire year 2020.

If compared to the same period last year, that is, from January to August, the number exceeds 1,200%. In the first 8 months of 2020, with the pandemic, MS had registered the creation of 2,587 jobs, still in the beginning of recovery after the collapse of April, when there were mass layoffs and the extinction of more than 8,200 jobs.