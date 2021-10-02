check out the disease data this Friday in Blumenau

Blumenau registers this Friday, October 1st, a total of 66,390 confirmed cases of Covid-19. That is, there are 47 more patients than registered last Thursday.

In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 264,200 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 563 exams were processed. Among the positive cases, 324 patients are under treatment. Of these, 282 are in a stable state of health, in isolation at home and being monitored by the Department of Health Promotion.

Of the cases under analysis and confirmed in Blumenau and other cities, 49 patients are hospitalized. 23 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 26 in the ward. Of these in the ICU, 19 patients are from Blumenau and 4 patients from another city and the occupancy rate of ICU beds in the city is 34.8% in relation to the current occupancy capacity, with 66 active beds. There are 23 patients in the infirmary from Blumenau and 3 from other cities, with an occupancy rate of 14.7%.

The municipality also accounts for 65,417 cases of people who have already gone through the isolation period and did not show new symptoms, considered as recovered. This Friday, one death was registered. The victim was an 81-year-old woman with comorbidities, who was hospitalized in the ICU since September 25th and died last Thursday, the 30th. Thus, Blumenau continues with 649 deaths from Coronavirus.

The City of Blumenau highlights the importance of maintaining social isolation in cases where people can stay at home. The government also reinforces safety measures, which include the use of a mask whenever you leave the house and frequent hand hygiene, with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Blumenau has already administered 422,396 vaccines between 1st, 2nd, single dose and booster dose

In the last 24 hours, 174 vaccines were administered from the first dose (257,756 vaccinated so far), 1,389 from the second dose or single dose (161,722 immunized so far), 85 from the booster dose (2,918 immunized so far). The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

Hello Health Blumenau

The community can count on virtual assistance, without leaving the house, through Alô Saúde Blumenau, by calling 156 (option 2). The channel allows the population to clarify doubts about symptoms in the Coronavirus pandemic. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Monitoring Center

Health professionals working at the Covid-19 Monitoring Center make calls to patients with a positive diagnosis for Coronavirus daily, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Covid-19 Quick Service

The General Outpatient Clinics (AG) continue to provide assistance to suspected cases of Covid-19. The AGs of Velha, Garcia, Itoupava and Fortaleza (attached to the HU of Furb), open from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. The AGs Centro and Escola Agrícola are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm during the week. On Saturdays and Sundays, the service takes place at the AGs Velha, Garcia and Itoupava from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

It is noteworthy that the assistance in AGs continues to follow the rules of the State Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE). Other clinical care, unrelated to Covid-19, continues to be provided from Monday to Friday at the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Outpatient Units (AGs).

In the last 24 hours, the General Outpatient Clinics with Rapid Service Covid-19 made 506 consultations, with 358 being collected for exams.

