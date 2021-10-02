Check out the look of the Intel 12th processor housings. generation

Trial versions are also being sold in China

We finally arrived in October! At the end of the month the Intel will present your new ones Alder Lake generation processors. However, the design of the boxes of the K series. Quotes because it was probably the company that sent the images to VideoCardz. Already something that was not allowed by the Intel are the sales of processors of tests being sold in China.

The images of the boxes that were sent to VideoCardz show a difference in size between the i9-12900K and the packages of i9-12900KF, i7-12700K and i5-12600KF. As already published here, it is expected that the CPU top of the line of Intel accompany a larger cooler box, which explains the larger box size of the i9 series K and its cubic shape. However, it is strange that the model KF have a smaller box. O i7 and i5 will keep cooler with a size similar to the last generations.



While the VideoCardz has a “leak”, the leaker Yuuki_Ans showed advertisements for sale of Alder Lake on Taobao, one of the Alibaba Group websites. You CPUs sold are engineering samples/test versions that are sent to the manufacturers of motherboards. There isn’t even yet motherboards to install the Alder Lake. O Intel Core i9-12900K it sells for $700 and in the ad call itself is “ES2”, which means “Engineering Sample 2”: engineering sample in good Portuguese. See the images below:



Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake: What We Know So Far

The next generation of Intel processors will be based on 10nm Enhanced SuperFin technology, now called the Intel 7, and with assembly of hybrid cores. This hybrid assembly makes the CPUs have a mix of large cores for heavier tasks and smaller cores for simpler tasks. Thus, there is an energy saving in the use of the processor. This will be the first generation of Intel processors compatible with 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories. O socket of Alder Lake it’s the LGA 1700.

The new generation will be presented at the event Intel Innovation, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of October this year. Deliveries will start on November 4th. Rumors indicate that only the K series will be released in 2021, with the others arriving at CES 2022. Price leaks by the leaker Momomo_US and other US store appearances corroborate these rumors.

