check out the presenter’s before and after

Faust Silva, better known as Faustian, throughout his career as a presenter, went through some physical changes that could be noticed by fans on TV, especially when he had bariatric surgery (stomach reduction) in 2009. At the time, the communicator has lost 40 kg.

“I lost 40kg. In times of bariatric, I am phimosis. Because it’s ridiculous. I’ve seen friends who lost 70kg, 80kg. It’s something else! I have a lot of followers at the Bariatric Church of Faustão! There’s André Marques, Leandro Hassum, a lot of people. But I tell the guys: whoever drinks, needs to be careful. If you take a little, everything gets drunk. Alcohol takes effect very quickly. And for two years, the guy doesn’t feel like eating. Then everything comes back. If you don’t take care of yourself, it’s hard game. It’s all back”, explained the presenter during a conversation with Jô Soares at Globo, in 2016.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Health problems

Also, earlier this year, Faustão went through some health problems that made him lose about 24 kg, leaving viewers, at the time he was still on TV Globo, completely surprised.

In this ocasion, Faust had a lymph edema, which caused swelling in one of her legs. The presenter commented on the treatment he needed to undergo to recover and consequently, it made him thinner.

“I had a crazy treatment there, I took that cortisone thing and I started to swell. I thought: ‘Where am I going, am I going to turn into a balloon?’”, said Faustão during the ‘Domingão’. “I found out there with the guys at the Albert Einstein hospital that I was 26 kg of liquid and I took it off”, he stated.

For the TV News website, the famous said that he went from 114 kilos to 90 kilos. “I’m lighter than when I had bariatric surgery. Now I’m super fine, zeroed, doing gymnastics”, he said.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Faustian in the past

In addition to surgical changes and health problems, Faust also went through the natural transformations of life. Something that can be seen and compared, through images from the time he commanded, in the 1980s, “Perdidos na Noite” on TV Gazeta. The program even accompanied him on Record and Band, and made him be hired by TV Globo in 1989.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Faustão currently

Away from TV since June this year, when he announced his departure from TV Globo, the presenter doesn’t usually appear much on social networks. His last public appearance was in photos shared by the singer Tierry, boyfriend of Gabi Martins. At the time, they found the communicator during a tour in Dubai.

Please note that, in January 2022, Fausto Silva debuts in Band, with his show ‘Faustão na Band’.