Check who gets the Covid-19 vaccine this Saturday in Curitiba; expectation is to apply 50 thousand doses

Curitiba begins the application of the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents without comorbidities, this Saturday (2/10), and invites a new group of elderly and immunosuppressed to receive the booster dose. On Saturday, pregnant and postpartum women also receive their first dose. In all, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) hopes to apply 50 thousand doses of the immunizing agent.
Vaccination will be carried out at 33 points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, only for groups called for this date. This Saturday, applications of second dose of the immunizing agent will not be made.
Who can receive the covid vaccine this Saturday (10/2):
– Adolescents born between October 2 and December 31, 2003, born in 2004 and 2005;
– Pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, with a medical certificate.
– Elderly people aged 70 or over, vaccinated with the second dose until April 6th;
– Immunosuppressed of any age, vaccinated with the second dose until September 4th.
People called (2/10) who cannot attend this Saturday can be vaccinated in the continuous recaps, starting on Monday (4/10).
Teens – What to bring:
– Parents and/or guardians can register the adolescent in advance, as their dependent, on the Saúde Já platform on the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.
– Take the consent form completed and signed by the person responsible. The document is available for printing on the ImunizaJá website.
– The adolescent must attend one of the points accompanied by the adult (parents or guardians) by signing the consent form.
– Present an identification document with photo and CPF. Anyone who does not have a document with a photo must bring a birth certificate, which must be presented together with a document with a photo of the person responsible.
Booster dose – what to take:
Bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the call to Saude Já.
Advance in Immunization
People who are already 18 years old can receive the vaccine during the continuous recap at the city’s vaccination points on other dates during the week – including those who turn 18 by this Friday (1/10) can attend the continuous recap at the your birthday during the week.
Vaccination of the second dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 for those who have an appointment scheduled on the Saúde Já platform (app or website) during the week.
Also on Monday, the Municipal Health Department continues to immunize those who missed the scheduled date for the first and second doses and booster doses in the continuous recaps.
Vaccination locations – Saturday (10/2)
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish (Claretian College
Rua Nunes Machado, 973 – Rebouças
3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
4 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha
1700 Carlos Klemtz Street
5 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
6 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
7 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
8 – US Nossa Senhora Aparecida
Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado
9 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
10 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
11 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
12 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
13 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
14 – US New Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
15 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
16 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 51/55 Pilarzinho
17 – Bitiatuvinha
Av. Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha
18 – São Braz
Rua Antônio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz
19 – US Visitation
Rua Bley Zorning, 3136 – Boqueirão
20 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
21 – US Mennonites
Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim
22 – US Salgado Filho
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba
23 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
24 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
25 – US Athens
45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City
26 – US Iracema
Street Prof. Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia
27 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
28 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
29 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
30 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
31 – US Sacred Heart
Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho
32 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara
33 – US Rio Bonito
Rua Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana