Chico Buarque takes action against company that used meme in campaign

The 6th Special Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro decided that Chico Buarque should be compensated in R$ 25,000 by Valor Tecnologia, after the company used the cover of his first album, which became a meme on the internet, in an advertising campaign.

The technology company, which develops applications for clinics and offices, published the meme in March of this year. The publication was deleted from the company’s social networks as soon as the singer filed the lawsuit.

(Source: Chico Buarque/G1/Reproduction)Source: G1

In early September this year, the singer filed a lawsuit against Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, of the PSDB party, for misuse of the image in a video. According to the artist’s defense, the politician was not authorized to use Chico’s name and images in the video posted on his social networks.

Image usage and NFT’s

Overseas, copyrights on memes are high on the internet these days for another reason: cryptocurrencies. Many people who have had photos turned into memes are now trying to reverse the situation by turning them into a non-fungible token (NFT) and holding auctions. Most of the time, the decision comes from the “protagonist” of the meme and his family.

Some of the transitions that have already taken place include the “Disaster Girl” meme, in which a little girl smiles in front of a burning house, which sells for $480,000, and the “Overly Attatched Girlfriend” meme, also known as the “girlfriend jealous”, which earned US$ 411 thousand.