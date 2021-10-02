China faces wave of blackouts | International

A man uses his cell phone as a flashlight while having breakfast during a blackout in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on Wednesday. Olivia Zhang (AP)

Traffic lights and elevators turned off in Shenyang in the northeast. In Canton, in the south, entrepreneurs are rushing to buy generators to keep their factories running. In Hunan, downtown, advertising lights being turned off during peak hours. Over the past month, and especially over the past two weeks, up to 21 of mainland China’s 31 provinces have been forced to adopt some form of electricity rationing measure for their industries or residential consumers, amid fears that the blackouts will have an impact. in the world’s second-largest economy at a time of uncertainty about its real estate sector.

“In my grandparents’ village, the temperature is already below zero, and they informed us that they postponed the moment to turn on the radiators until we don’t know when. With the cuts of light, it is also not possible to use other types of heating. My grandfather is 70 years old and has just had an operation. How do you expect these elderly people to survive without heat? In the northeast winter is very long and very cold; with the blackouts, temperatures of 30 degrees below zero will be very harsh”, denounced a user on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter.

This is not the first time that supply problems have forced electricity to be rationed in some way somewhere in China, although the norm is to reduce supply only to industries. What is much less frequent is that blackouts reach the domestic consumer, or that they extend over such a vast territory.

The reason is a triple combination that makes China face problems with its electricity supply, as is happening in Spain and other European countries. But while in Spain the problem is reflected in the huge increase in electricity bills, in China it results in blackouts.

On the one hand, the Asian giant had a strong increase in electrical demand, fueled by an industrial sector that needs to work at full speed to meet internal and external orders, at a time of global recovery after the coronavirus pandemic. In the first eight months of 2021, value-added industrial production grew 13.1% over the previous year, and electrical demand rose 13.8%. But coal production only increased 4.4%.

Added to this are the efforts of local authorities to meet their annual targets for reducing energy consumption, measured both in volume and intensity (the so-called “double control” of the Chinese energy sector), in pursuit of the national goal of starting to reduce energy consumption. emissions in 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

In August, a report by the National Commission on Reform and Development, the body in charge of economic planning, estimated that two-thirds of the provinces had failed to meet Beijing’s goals in the first half of the year. As a result, some provinces where there is no shortage of electricity, but which did not meet the targets, imposed rationing in some sectors to save energy and try to reach adequate numbers by the end of the year.

lack of coal

But the fundamental factor, according to specialists, is the scarcity of mineral coal, whose price has soared on the domestic and international market. Fossil fuel from Australia now costs 205 percent more than a year ago, and Indonesian 233%, according to a report by the Lantau Group consultancy. These costs make it economically unfeasible to operate coal-fired thermoelectric plants, which is why some have been shut down or operate at low capacity. The Chinese system, which keeps electricity cheap for the consumer, “prevents the adjustments from passing on to the end user at a cost high enough so that generators could cover losses for the fuel item,” says the Lantau analysis.

This scarcity and the rise in the price of coal — the main Chinese energy matrix, with 67% of the total — is, in turn, due to what the China Electricity Council called a “perfect storm”. In the case of the imported product, the cost soared due to the trade war between Beijing and Canberra, or the heavy rains that complicated transport from Indonesia, causing prices to skyrocket in the futures market.

In the case of domestic fuel, production cuts since 2016 have been added to the fact that some mines have stopped extraction after incidents involving safety at work, while there are alleged cases of corruption being investigated in mining companies in Inner Mongolia, one of the main coal provinces. . Any request for increased production must follow very slow procedures, which also complicates the scenario. Furthermore, the heat in southern provinces such as Guangzhou has lingered longer than usual this summer, increasing demand for the use of air conditioning, while in the north the cold is already on the way and the coal procurement season for coal begins. the heaters.

Despite the very low stocks — the six main generators have 11.31 million tons, enough for just two weeks, according to data from the company Sinolink Securities cited by the newspaper South China Morning Post— the Chinese government insists that supplies for the winter season are guaranteed, and that residential consumption, one-fifth of China’s total, will be “protected”.

The National Commission for Reform and Development, in turn, announced strong measures to face the problem before it spreads discontent among the population, or the cuts affect economic production. This Wednesday, he declared that he will allow the adjustment of electricity tariffs to the laws of supply and demand. The Government, the commission stipulated, “will not prevent light prices from moving within a reasonable range and will allow tariffs to reflect market laws and changes in cost.”

In addition, it will increase coal imports to cover both heating and electricity generation demand. And to guarantee the supply of coal to the cold northeastern provinces, the most affected by the blackouts, it will pressure the miners to sign long-term contracts with the generators.

Concern about the blackouts led Chinese stock exchanges to operate lower on Wednesday, with Shanghai retreating 1.8%. In previous days, electricity cuts had led the banks Goldman Sachs and Nomura to revise downwards their forecasts for the growth of the Chinese economy this year, which until then had been maintained at 8.2%. The US investment bank reduced them to 7.8%, and the Japanese financial services group to 7.7%.