China’s energy shortage could have worldwide consequences, says WSJ

China is facing an unprecedented electrical crisis, following the adoption of a policy of gradual decarbonisation of energy, rising gas prices and a shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As Beijing tries to deal with electricity shortages in its grids, the rest of the world could feel the economic consequences of this situation, points out The Wall Street Journal, based on information provided by entrepreneurs and economists about the initial effects.

After the first signs of shortages and the first blackouts appeared, the Chinese government began by rationing the use of electricity by manufacturers, demanding that they meet higher energy efficiency targets. As a result, some factories have had to reduce their workweeks to a day or two, while others have been forced to stop production for entire weeks.

Many companies in the world depend up to 80% on products manufactured by the Asian giant, and these limitations have meant that many manufacturers not only reduce their production, but also find themselves forced to postpone delivery of parcels.

The US media, however, foresaw another effect of Beijing’s efforts to deal with the energy shortage – rising prices in the extraction of its raw materials.

Energy shortage – causes and consequences

Several factors have contributed to the emergence of unprecedented power failures in China. The national economy began to demand more energy production after the pandemic was controlled, while the Chinese coal industry registered a slump amid incidents in mines, and at the same time the government reduced imports from other countries.

Similarly, coal-fired power plants have cut power generation due to the imposition of caps on electricity sales prices in Beijing amid rising prices for coal itself.

The Chinese government has a stated goal of peaking and starting to lower carbon emissions before 2030, so the transition of its economy to a greener path has only contributed to the problem.