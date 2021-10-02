City Council sets for Thursday the installation of the Prevent Senior CPI; see councilors already chosen to compose commission | São Paulo

The application for the creation of the CPI was approved in plenary on Thursday (30), and the commission will have five members. Four of them have already been defined and nominated by the House’s majority party blocs.

The councilors who must make up the CPI are as follows:

Antonio Donato (PT)

Paulo Frange (PTB)

Milton Ferreira (We can)

Xexeu Tripoli (PSDB)

PSOL will nominate the member on Monday (4)

According to the office of councilor Donato (PT), who proposed the CPI, on Thursday (7) there will also be the choice of rapporteur, president and vice-president of the commission.

As the author of the CPI application, the PT congressman must be chosen as president of the collegiate body, as is traditional in the municipal legislature.

This is the fourth CPI approved this year by the São Paulo City Council. The three already in progress are the CPI on Animals, the CPI on Transport Applications and the CPI on Violence against Trans and Transvestites.

When filing the request at the house, Donato argued that it is necessary to create the commission at the municipal level because of the end of Covid’s CPI in the Senate, which, according to him, will not be able to fully investigate the facts involving the health operator in São Paulo.

“The conduct of the company Prevent Senior in confronting Covid-19 may have led to the death of several residents of São Paulo, and the crime of intentional homicide may even be characterized as being typified in the directive board of the aforementioned company. Finally considering that the CPI of the Pandemic installed in the Federal Senate, which investigated the very serious facts involving Prevent Senior, is in the closing phase, and cannot go further in the necessary investigations that the matter requires, Applicant, the establishment of a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission – CPI”, said the document.

The congressman also argued that the administrative headquarters of Prevent Senior is in the city of São Paulo and a good part of the operator’s hospitals, too.

In addition to the CPI of the Chamber, state deputy Paulo Fiorilo (PT-SP) filed on Monday (27) the request for the installation of a CPI to investigate Prevent Senior also in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp). In total, 40 parliamentarians signed the installation application, eight more than the minimum necessary to formalize the installation request.

In addition to the request for installation of the CPI, which must be composed of nine deputies, a Draft Resolution was also filed, as suggested by Alesp’s internal regulations for the case of installation of an extraordinary CPI. This is because there are already five CPIs operating simultaneously at Alesp, the maximum provided for by the internal regulations.

If installed, the CPI will have a period of 120 days to investigate complaints against the health care provider regarding the treatment given to patients, as well as the alleged crimes committed.

Among the justifications, Fiorilo emphasizes that a large volume of complaints against the company were addressed in the CPI of Covid-19, at the National Congress, and that they came from São Paulo, where the administrative headquarters of the company and its hospitals are located.

“It is the duty of the Legislature to act, through its power of investigation, upon such serious complaints involving a company headquartered in the state, which put the lives of those who live here at risk”, argued the deputy in the application, adding that through the commission it would be possible summon more deponents, witnesses, request documents and determine steps.

In a statement, the president of Alesp, deputy Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), informed that he received the request for the creation of the CPI and that it will determine its publication in the Official Gazette this Tuesday (28). The plenary vote is expected to take place on October 15th.

“The information that we have been following in the CPI of Covid, in the Federal Senate, is extremely serious, and the São Paulo Parliament will endeavor to investigate them with all rigor, if they are confirmed to be true”, said Pignatari.

Once filed, Paulo Fiorilo’s draft resolution will be published in the State Official Gazette, analyzed by the Constitution and Justice, Finance and Budget committees, by the president of the House and then put on the agenda for voting.

The expectation is that it will be approved. On Friday, Governor João Doria (PSDB) said at a press conference that he knew and supported Alesp’s intention to establish the CPI to investigate the health operator.

According to Pignatari, the application that proposes the opening of the CPI must be voted on by the plenary on October 15th, as there are “some procedural deadlines” that need to be observed. According to him, the creation, in fact, of the CPI requires a single vote, with 48 votes in favor.

If the CPI is instituted, the conclusions will be sent to the Board of Directors of Alesp, which may send it to Organs competent bodies for civil and criminal liability of possible offenders.

Alesp already has 5 CPIs installed for 2021, the maximum number of commissions allowed in one year. The bylaws of the Legislative House allow for a sixth CPI to take place, but the request must be made through a Draft Resolution, which is voted on in plenary.

The same happened with the CPI da Merenda, in 2016, when state deputies used this instrument so that the request to open the commission was analyzed with priority. It was approved, the CPI bypassed those in the waiting list and was installed as an “extra commission”, in addition to the five that were already being processed at the Casa.

Earlier this year, doctors denounced the GloboNews that the board of the Prevent Senior health plan forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective drugs to patients.

After that, one of the doctors even registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.

The supposed research would be an offshoot of an agreement between the health plan operator and the federal government, and would have resulted in the dissemination of the use of chloroquine and other medications. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already discarded the drug for this type of treatment.

Prevent repudiates the accusations and affirms that “it always acted within the ethical and legal parameters”. The executive director of the health plan, Pedro Batista Júnior, was heard at the CPI on Wednesday (22) and stated that it was the patients who began to require the prescription of chloroquine, but confirmed that the operator instructed doctors to change, after a few weeks of hospitalization, the diagnosis code (CID) of patients who were admitted with Covid-19.

In addition to the CPI of Covid-19, at the National Congress, the operator is investigated by the Federal Public Ministry, by the Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo and by the regulatory agency for health plans, the ANS.

In São Paulo, the Public Ministry started an investigation in March on the distribution of the “Covid kit” by Prevent Senior. This month, after new accusations, the MP created a task force, with four prosecutors: Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho.

The Attorney General of São Paulo, Mario Sarrubbo, said on Friday that medical professionals and directors of Prevent Senior could be held liable for crimes against life, if the use of ineffective treatments against Covid-19 in patients is proven from the operator.