City Hall opens registration for vaccination…

The Divinópolis City Hall informs the population about the registration for vaccination of adolescents aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, against Covid-19. This registration will open today (1st/10), from 8 pm, on the City Hall website (www.divinópolis.mg.gov.br) and or on APP Divinópolis – Option Vaccination Covid-19.

The application of the vaccine in this public will take place on Monday (4/10) in a drive thru system at the Administrative Center. Along with the registration, an authorization for vaccination will be issued, which must be filled in by the parents and/or legal guardians. This statement must already be taken on the day of vaccination, together with the SUS Card, Health Unit Card, Vaccination Booklet and proof of address.

The lack of any of these documents will make vaccination impossible. The presence of an adult accompanying the adolescent is essential so that vaccination can be carried out. City Hall asks everyone who is going to be vaccinated to strictly respect the scheduled time so that there are no queues.

Solidarity Vaccination

Many families continue to face material needs and, mainly, food, and as a result, the Divinópolis City Hall continues with the campaign to collect food. Thus, those people who go to vaccination posts by drive thru, become aware of the situation and want to donate non-perishable food, will be sent to vulnerable families through the Municipal Social Assistance Secretariat (Semas ).