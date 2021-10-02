City of SP makes ‘V Day’ of vaccination against Covid this Saturday | São Paulo

The city of São Paulo holds, this Saturday (2), the “V Day” of vaccination against Covid-19. All people over 12 years old who have not yet taken the first dose or who are late for the application of the second dose can receive the immunizing agent.

The booster dose will be available for the elderly over 70 years old and indigenous villagers over 18 years old who took the last dose of the vaccination schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least six months. In addition to them, people over 18 years old who have a high degree of immunosuppression and who have completed the vaccination schedule for at least 28 days may also receive the booster.

All 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs) will be open from 8am to 5pm. The 82 Ambulatory Medical Assistance integrated with UBSs and the AMAs/UBSs Integrated, also, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. (See the complete list of addresses)

Through the Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the stations that are operating in the city. On the website, it is also possible to check which vaccines are available for the application of a second dose in each unit.

See the updated vaccination calendar this Saturday (2)

For the booster dose, people with a high degree of immunosuppression over 18 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 28 days;

For the booster dose, elderly people over 70 years of age who took the last dose of the vaccine schedule (second dose or single dose) for at least 6 months;

Indigenous villagers also receive booster doses;

For the first dose, adolescents from 12 years of age;

Seniors over 60 years old can enroll in UBSs to receive the remaining doses, called xepa. It is valid for those who took the second dose six months ago in the capital. For this, it is necessary to present proof of vaccination with complete vaccination cycle, document with photo and proof of residence.