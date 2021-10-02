Coinbase reveals that 6,000 customers had cryptocurrencies stolen by hackers

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency brokerage in the US, revealed that between March and May this year, 6 thousand customers had their accounts hacked and had cryptocurrencies stolen. According to information from Reuters, the hack was revealed by letters sent to customers.

According to information from the sent letters, which are currently preserved on the California Attorney General’s website, “unauthorized third parties” exploited a flaw in the SMS account recovery system to gain access to the accounts of multiple customers.

The access allowed hackers to transfer funds from customers’ wallets and transfer them to addresses that are not associated with the broker.

hacker attack

The attacks affected at least 6,000 Coinbase customers and were carried out between March and May 20, 2021.

“Unfortunately, from March until May 20, 2021, you were the victim of a third-party campaign to gain unauthorized access to Coinbase customer accounts and move money off the platform. At least 6,000 Coinbase customers have had funds removed from their accounts, including you,” read the letter sent to affected customers.

A detail that draws a lot of attention is that, in order to carry out this attack, hackers initially needed to know the customer’s address, password and even the telephone number associated with the Coinbase account.

Leak

Some suspect the information may have been leaked from within Coinbase, indicating that the attack may have been an internal action by officials.

Something Coinbase denied and claimed that there is no evidence to support that this important information was obtained from the platform’s database.

Currently, Coinbase claims that the issue has been resolved and that it is working with customers to establish security for each of them.