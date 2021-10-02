Coinbase reveals that hackers stole cryptocurrencies from at least 6,000 customers

SAO PAULO – Coinbase cryptocurrency brokerage reported this Friday (1) that hackers stole assets from the accounts of at least 6,000 customers, according to a security statement sent to users affected by the attack.

According to the company, the theft took place between March and May of this year, in which unauthorized third parties exploited a flaw in the company’s account recovery process to gain access to victims’ accounts and transfer funds to cryptocurrency portfolios not associated with Coinbase .

“We immediately fixed the flaw and have been working with these clients to regain control of their accounts and reimburse them for lost funds,” said a Coinbase spokesman, according to the Reuters news agency.

Coinbase also explained that hackers needed to know the emails, passwords and phone numbers associated with the accounts to be able to carry out the attack as it was done.

This raises questions of how the hackers managed to carry out the scam, with internet discussions that officials might be involved in the case.

Despite this, the broker said that there is no evidence to indicate that the information was obtained from the company.

Coinbase shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange closed with a high of 1.61% this session, following the very positive day of the market, quoted at US$ 231.15.

(With Reuters)

