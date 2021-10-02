Concerns about Brazil’s supply only increase and prices explode again…

Arabica even registered more than 1000 points; conilon tracks and rises more than 1%

The Arabica coffee futures market operated with significant appreciation for the main contracts on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US). In the early afternoon, contracts advanced more than 4% abroad. According to an analysis by the international website Barchart, the purchase of funds is currently pushing Arabica coffee prices up due to signs of lower supply in Brazil.

Around 12:49 (GMT), December/21 had a high of 925 points, worth 203.20 cents/lbp, March/22 had a high of 890 points, quoted at 205.70 cents/lbp, May/22 had a high 935 points, worth 207.25 cents/lbp and July/22 had a high of 910 points, worth 207.40 cents/lbp.

In Brazil, analysts are still trying to understand the movement of the market in this trading session. But they point out that the fundamentals remain solid for valuation and concerns about the global supply of coffee increase every day without rain in Brazil.

In addition, logistical problems remain on the market’s radar. According to Eduardo Carvalhaes, with the impasses far from being resolved, operators on the Stock Exchange are also keeping an eye on possible problems in the delivery of coffee.

On the London Stock Exchange, conilon coffee also operates with appreciation, with a 1.74% increase in the main references. November/21 had an increase of US$ 37 per ton, worth US$ 2163, January/22 had an increase of US$ 36 per ton, worth US$ 2155, March/22 had an increase of US$ 38 per ton, worth US$ 2103 and May/22 recorded an appreciation of US$ 45 per ton, quoted at US$ 2086.