Contarato soap in Fakhoury washed the soul – 10/01/2021

If the passage of businessmen from pockets, Luciano Hang and Otávio Fakhoury to Covid’s CPI, served for anything, it was to prove the importance of silence. It has been found that people are blessed who, having nothing to say, avoid demonstrating their mental weakness with words.

Thanks to senator Fabiano Contarato, Fakhoury’s testimony was less useless than Hang’s. It served to prove that pocketnarism only bites when it’s hidden behind a computer keyboard or cell phone screen. Live, devotees of the myth wag their tails.

In his initial presentation, the deponent presented himself to the CPI hearing as a virus from a four hundred strain in São Paulo. He declared himself a Christian, a family cultivator, a defender of freedom of expression and abiding by the law. Sitting in the chair reserved for the president of the CPI, Contarato introduced Fakhoury to himself.

The target of a homophobic attack that the deponent had posted four months ago, Contarato informed Fakhoury the following: money does not buy dignity, the family of a gay couple is as respectable as any other, homophobia is an unbailable crime and freedom of expression does not help those who express themselves outside the limits of the law.

Reduced to its insignificance, Fakhoury apologized for what he called “a joke in bad taste.” Will have to explain his crooked mood to the Federal Public Ministry, where the direction of the CPI sent a request to investigate the crime.

Contarato’s soap washed the soul of the audience. naked, fakhoury appeared at the CPI for five hours dressed only with its sanitary denial. The episode magnified the mistake made by the CPI in providing a stage for us, in addition to not having anything useful to say, it ignores the value of silence.