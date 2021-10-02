Corinthian-Casuals scores midfield goal, but stays in the tie and postpones FA Cup decision

The Corinthian-Casuals took the field this Saturday morning to face Wingate & Finchley for the third stage of the Emirates FA Cup, England’s most traditional cup. The first game ended in a draw 1-1.

Currently in the English seventh division, the club, which inspired Timão, still dreams of qualifying. The return game has no date set yet. Casuals played from the first half of the first half with one less and still had the bad weather conditions to complicate life. Even so, managed to hold the tie.

In the first knockout phase, Casuals dispatched Worthing FC with an aggregate score of 4-2 (1-1 away and 3-1 within their domains). In the next stage, they passed by Leatherhead FC with ease, winning at home by 3-0 and holding the goalless draw in the return match.

The match featured the live broadcast of My Timon, on the Twitch channel, with narration by Andrew Sousa and comments by Vitor Chicarolli – you can review how it went below.

How was the game?

The Corinthian-Casuals entered the field with the following lineup: Bracken, Tucker, Mensah, Williams, Strange, Bendle, Bolton, Cadogan, Mfula, Thompson and Cheklit. The options at the bank were: Pinney, Efambe, Mills, Ekim, Adelakun, Owusu and Williams.

The match had terrible weather in London, with rain and a lot of wind. In the 29th minute of the first half, Wasiri Williams was red-carded and sent off, leaving Casuals one short too soon. Daniel Bracken was also yellowed in the same play.

The English team went to the break knowing the difficulty of coming back and playing another 45 minutes with a player less, in addition to the unfavorable weather conditions. Right in the first minutes of the second stage, Kieron Cadogan scored a great goal, kicking practically from midfield, and opened the scoring for Corinthian. See the move below!

Even with one less, the @CorinthianCas is winning 1-0 with this GOAL! Faithful, look at this PAINTING! pic.twitter.com/ieZjGO6SkK — My Timão (@My Timao) October 2, 2021

Wingate & Finchley began to press even harder after the goal. On minute 23, Warren left the Wingate defense behind, carried the ball into the goal and was brought down inside the area by both the defender and the goalkeeper. The referee, however, did not give a penalty, leaving all of Casuals very angry in the stadium.

At 25 minutes into the second stage, Casuals made its first change: Warren Mfula went out to Bobby Mills’ entrance. Five minutes later, the opposing pressure took effect and Alphanso Kennedy tied the game. 1 to 1.

Casuals still got a big scare at the end of the match, when Wingate scored the second goal, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The match, then, ended with equality on the scoreboard.

The classification for the fourth phase of the competition, which has not taken place for 94 years, will be decided in the return game between the teams. For now, the FA Cup has not yet released the date and time of the match.

the most beautiful story

O My Timon he recently released his first book, which is about the Corinthian-Casuals. The amateur club in England even receives 5% of all proceeds from sales of Corinthians: the most beautiful history of world football, written by Tomás Rosolino and Chris Watney.

You can purchase the book here!

Review Corinthian-Casuals 1×1 Wingate & Finchley broadcast

See more at: Corinthian-Casuals and Twitch do Meu Timo.