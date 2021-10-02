Corinthians announces ticket prices and guidelines for the return of the public; check out

Little to go, Faithful! This Friday, Corinthians released information on its official website for the return of the public to the Neo Química Arena, which takes place next Tuesday, in front of Bahia, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão-2021. With health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans who go to the stadium must follow the club’s guidelines.

Since the end of February 2020, without receiving an audience in its Arena, Timão decided not to inflate the ticket prices for this team’s reunion with Fiel. Tickets vary between R$ 40 (in the South and North stands) and R$ 650 (in the boxes). Sales take place exclusively online. It is worth remembering that the capacity released in the state is restricted to 30% of each sector of the stadium.

To enter the Neo Química Arena, fans will need to present the complete vaccination schedule, that is, the two doses – a single dose in the case of Janssen – or proof of one dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (with 48 hours in advance to the game) with an antigen test (24h prior to the game). It will be mandatory to use a face mask, hand hygiene with alcohol gel and physical distance.

Check out the full official note released by Corinthians:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, in accordance with the Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Protocol of Guidelines for the Return of the Public to Stadiums, informs how the reception of the public at Neo Química Arena for the Corinthians x match will take place Bahia, on 10/05, at 9:30 pm.

We remind you that the cooperation of the entire Corinthians community in this return is essential. Throughout the pandemic, Corinthians has demonstrated its commitment to the health of the population and to prevention and vaccination measures. We want Fiel to share this pride with us, following the determinations and setting an example.

GENERAL INFORMATION ON ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA:

Capacity will be limited to 30% per sector, with compliance with all Covid-19 sanitary and anti-proliferation standards – use of a face mask, hand hygiene with gel alcohol and physical distance.

To enter the stadium, following the rules of the SP State Committee, the fan must present:

– Or proof of the complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

– Or, in the case of those who did not complete the vaccination schedule, proof of a dose of the vaccine together with a negative PCR test (48 hours before the game) or an antigen test (24 hours before the game).

NOTE 1: The upload of proof of vaccination image file will be requested at the time of purchase of tickets.

NOTE 2: Proof of vaccination must be physically presented at the entrance to Neo Química Arena, as well as proof of negative PCR or antigen, when necessary; entry will not be allowed in case of non-presentation of the requested vouchers.

Other important measures:

– To avoid crowding at the entrance, we ask that fans arrive at Neo Química Arena at least an hour and a half before the start of the match;

– We ask Corinthians fans to be aware of and responsible for social distancing, using seats interchangeably, in order to avoid crowding;

– There will be measurement of body temperature and provision of totems with alcohol gel for fans;

– There will be no reception of rival fans, as determined by the CBF protocol;

– We ask fans to favor non-contact means of payment (cards) inside the arena;

– We ask for special attention after departure, avoiding crowding at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune time to leave.

TICKETS SALE INFORMATION

Ticket sales will be made exclusively online, through the websites www.gressocorinthians.com.br and www.fieltorcedor.com.br; there will be no physical box office.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, FROM 7 PM

Exclusive opening for fans with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors until the maximum limit of 20% of the allowed capacity for the match is reached (equivalent to 6% of the usual capacity of Neo Química Arena ). Those who may not be able to use these credits on this occasion may do so in the same way in the next game.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, FROM 10AM

Exclusive opening for fans participating in the My Points of Return Campaign.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, FROM 10AM

Opening for fans in general, who will have access to purchase all remaining tickets through online platforms, following the priority order of the Fiel Torcedor program.

TICKETS BY SECTOR:

NORTH – BRL 40.00

SOUTH – BRL 40.00

UPPER SIDE EAST – BRL 54.00

UPPER CENTRAL EAST – BRL 54.00

LOWER EAST SIDE – R$ 80.00

CENTRAL LOWER EAST – BRL 100.00

UPPER WEST – BRL 220.00

WEST CORNER – BRL 230.00

LOWER WEST – BRL 240.00

CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 260.00

CABIN – R$ 650.00

BUSINESS – BRL 650.00

Discounts:

My Life – 20%

My Story – 25%

My Love – 30%

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista”