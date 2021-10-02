Corinthians changes speech about Avelar in three months and exchanges ‘termination’ for an indefinite future

Corinthians changed your public speaking about the situation of defender Danilo Avelar in the three months that interspersed the first official note about the case and the interview with the club’s football board, last Thursday, at CT Joaquim Grava. Of “appropriate measures to close the bond” Timão now speaks of a future to be defined.

The beginning

The timeline begins at dawn on June 23, when Avelar assumed committing a racial offense while playing online. “Fih black girl (sic)”, he wrote to an opposing player. The video of the game was made available on the internet and, after a few hours of disclosure, he admitted the injury.

On the afternoon of that day, Corinthians issued an official note in which it was categorical: talks had already started for the contract, valid until December 31, 2022, to be terminated. The player’s history at the club had come to an end.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it is in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures for the termination of the relationship. Corinthians reaffirms that it repudiates any and all manifestations of racist connotation, consistent with its history of defending equality and democracy,” announced Timão.

What seemed to be a definitive position, however, was not concluded in the following days, without any official statement from those responsible for football on the case. The scenario changed last Thursday, with the interview given by Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro.

In a single approach to the topic before that, for the Radio Capital, still in July, President Duilio Monteiro stated that the player’s injury was the reason the contract was still in force, without making room for repositioning.

The new positioning

“He was not reinstated because he was not ready to go into the field. It’s leaving the medical department. Some days you train, others not. This is the situation. Let’s finish the year and, starting in January, let’s see what will happen“, explained Roberto de Andrade, leaving for the beginning of next season a definition that seemed right back there.

Also present at the press conference, football manager Alessandro Nunes took advantage of Roberto de Andrade’s response to reaffirm that Danilo Avelar has never ceased to be part of the Corinthians squad. That is, even with a note talking about termination conversations and the player never appearing in the club’s official vehicles, he was always considered a member of the cast in the directors’ view.

“Just adding to Roberto’s answer, he was never not integrated. It’s just not registered, but it’s always been integrated. His case was an injury, but it circulates here (in CT) and has the same schedule as the entire cast“, completed Alessandro.

the unwinds

The board’s public stance goes against the official note issued months earlier, but agrees with recent moves on the case. Avelar gave interviews at the end of September admitting the mistake and asking for a second chance at Corinthians, claiming to have understood more about the racial issue in Brazil during this period.

About to complete one year since the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, suffered in the 1-1 draw with Santos, for the first round of the 2020 Brazilian Nationals, the player cannot have the bond terminated until he is able to practice the your profession. Although the deadline has already surpassed the average recovery time in injuries of this type, Avelar continues as an injured athlete for the club.

With the promise of definition only in January, Corinthians buys time for the recovery to be complete and may have a greater space for negotiation next year, with the season starting and teams more open to seeking reinforcements. At 32, Avelar still has a contract until December 2022 with the club.

