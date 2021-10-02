Corinthians denounced in the STJD for delay of one minute in returning to the game; see details

Corinthians was denounced in the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) for an infraction committed in the game against Grêmio, last August 28, by Brasileirão. The alvinegra team was late in returning from the break.

According to the complaint made, Corinthians exceeded the time limit for returning from the locker room in one minute. Also according to what was released, the delay of the club alvinegro did not delay the restart of the match. The trial is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 6th, at 10 am.

In addition to Corinthians, it is worth mentioning, Maicon, Diego Souza and the referee of the match, Ricardo Marques Ribeiro, were also denounced for events in the same game. The first athlete responds for insults to the referee when being sent off, while the second for disrespect to Ricardo Marques when taking the yellow card from the referee’s hand. The professional responsible for the arbitration, in turn, was denounced for not having reported everything in the summary.

The match was valid for the first round of the national competition and ended in a 1-0 victory in the South. After that, Corinthians already entered the field in draws against Juventude, Atlético-GO and América-MG, all by 1 to 1, and in the 2-1 victory against Palmeiras.

