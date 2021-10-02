Corinthians director says there is interest on both sides in Paulinho’s return

In September, Paulinho terminated his contract with Al Ahli, from Saudi Arabia. Since then, the athlete has been speculated by Corinthians. Roberto de Andrade, the club’s football director, showed a little more optimism in relation to the statement given at the press conference last Thursday and stated that there is a mutual interest between the parties.

“Paulinho is always very welcome here, this is his home, he never stopped being. We haven’t talked yet, he’s just arrived in Brazil, he’s taking care of his things. As we have until January, when there will be an opening for registration and a new championship, we will talk to Paulinho yes“, Roberto told the channel BandSports.

However, he stressed that he was not promising that Paulinho would return to Timão. Despite believing in a negotiation, he pondered the impasses of a negotiation.

“I’m not promising here that he will be a Corinthians player, but there will be talk. Our interest exists and his too. So, everything has to happen, but it hasn’t happened yet. We have to go slowly, with our feet on the ground, because negotiation has both parts. It’s always a little more difficult, one wants one thing, the other wants another, anyway. But, you will be welcome if it works out,” he continued.

Roberto also commented on the signings of former players by Timão. As can happen with Paulinho, reinforcements Renato Augusto and Willian had already played for Corinthians and returned to Parque São Jorge this season.

“They are great players. We cannot forget that, they have a history for the club. They are winning players, all of this has a nice influence”, concluded the director.

Paulinho participated in 167 games with Timão’s shirt, scoring 34 goals. He was champion of the Brazilian Championship in 2011, of the Libertadores and of the Club Mundial in 2012, in addition to the Campeonato Paulista in 2013. The defensive midfielder also competed in the 2014 World Cup for the Brazilian team.

