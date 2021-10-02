Corinthians discloses related to the game with Red Bull Bragantino with Adson and without J; see list

Earlier this Friday night, Corinthians released the list of related players for the match against Red Bull Bragantino, which takes place this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista. The game is valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The main highlight of the list is the boy’s return Adson. Out since August 22, when he suffered a trauma to his leg in the victory against Athletico-PR, the shirt 28 is once again among Sylvinho’s relatives.

Who follows from outside is Gabriel. The shirt 5 took the third yellow card and was sent off in the tie against América-MG, being suspended for two games. The player has already served the first game of the penalty in the victory against Palmeiras. Jo, with pain in his right knee, doesn’t go to the match either. Ruan Oliveira and Roni continue to recover from injuries.

Corinthians is in sixth place with 33 points, the same score as Red Bull Bragantino, which occupies fifth place. Therefore, the game is against a direct opponent and a victory could put Sylvinho’s team in the G4 of Brasileirão.

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton

Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian, Xavier

Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian, Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Silva and Roger Guedes

