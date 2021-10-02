Corinthians invites boy who was prevented from entering Morumbi to visit Neo Qumica Arena

Last Thursday, Corinthians invited six-year-old João Otávio to take the tour of the Neo Química Arena free of charge. The boy is a fan of Internacional and was barred from the sidewalk at Estádio do Morumbi, in São Paulo, for wearing a uniform from the Clube do Coração.

The information was released on the page Twinter and through the social networks of João Otávio’s mother. The young man performed the tour of the Casa do Povo wearing the International shirt. The situation in Morumbi, denounced by the mother and which reverberated on the internet, happened on September 11th.

The visit to Neo Química Arena, it is worth remembering, was resumed in April of this year, after the Government of the State of São Paulo released cultural activities in the state. Fans who want to take the tour must reserve their tickets through the website.

In about an hour, the tour takes the visitor to know the history of the club and the backstage of the stadium in Itaquera. The tour includes: passages through the lobby, business lounge, press room, conference room, mixed area, pre-heating room, dressing room and field. Due to the pandemic, the cabins, which are part of the original tour, are not on the route until further notice.

See more at: Tour Arena Corinthians and Neo Qumica Arena.