Corinthians line-up: Sylvinho must repeat Derby holders against Bragantino | corinthians

Corinthians finalized this Friday afternoon’s preparation for the match against Bragantino. The duel takes place on Saturday, at 7pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, and is valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The coach Sylvinho led an activity of 11 against 11 and then tactical work and defensive and offensive set pieces.

After five games, Sylvinho must return to repeat the Alvinegra lineup. The tendency is for Timão to go to the field on Saturday with the same team that beat Palmeiras. The last time the team started two consecutive matches with the same lineup was at the end of August, against Ceará and Athletico.

The probable Corinthians lineup to face Bragantino is: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes.

The steering wheel Gabriel will again be embezzled, by suspension. Sylvinho will also not be able to count on defensive midfielder Roni, who is recovering from a ligament sprain in his right knee, nor on forward Jô, preserved because of pain in his right knee. He was a Derby reserve.

Corinthians is sixth in the Brasileirão, with 33 points. Bragantino is one position above, with the same score, but one game less.

Attacking midfielder Adson, who has recovered from trauma to his left leg, is back on track after more than a month out of the team.

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli;

Caique França, Cássio and Matheus Donelli; Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton;

Fábio Santos, Fagner and Lucas Piton; Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo;

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo; Midfielders: Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier;

Adson, Araos, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier; Attackers: Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes.