Corinthians’ recent idol, Edlson debuted with the Alvinegra shirt exactly 24 years ago

Exactly 24 years ago, Edílson da Silva Ferreira, better known as Edílson Capetinha, took the field for the first time as a Corinthians player.

On the occasion, Timão faced Bragantino, at Morumbi stadium, in a match valid for the 1997 Brasileirão. The final result was a Corinthians victory by 2-0, with goals from Sangaletti and Mirandinha.

Coach Joel Santana, who was in charge of Timão at the time, selected the team as follows: Ronaldo; Rodrigo, Célio Silva, Sangaletti, Wilson Mineiro; Gilmar, Rincón, Souza; Edílson, Mirandinha and Renaldo.

Corinthians, on their social networks, recalled the player’s debut and the numbers achieved during the nearly three years of his career. “24 years ago, Edílson made his debut with the shirt of Timão! Against Bragantino, Alvinegro won 2-0, by Brasileirão”, he wrote – check out the publication below.

With the alvinegra shirt, Edílson Capetinha won the 1999 Paulistão, the 1998 and 1999 Brazilians, and the 2000 Worlds. In the state championship title, by the way, he fell in the favor of Fiel for having provoked the palmeiras people in the final with embaixadinhas.

In all, the forward played in 164 games, scored 55 goals and gave 34 assists. The idol’s last goal for the Parque São Jorge club was precisely in a Derby, in May 2000.

