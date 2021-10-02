Corinthians visits Red Bull Bragantino in a direct fight for position in the Brazilian Nationals; know everything

Corinthians has an important commitment this Saturday night. Fighting for position at the top of the table, Timão visits Red Bull Bragantino, at 7pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium.

Both teams arrive for the match with 33 points, but the team from Bragança Paulista is in fifth place by the tiebreaker criteria – Timão occupies the sixth place. Sylvinho’s team is also trying to extend an unbeaten run of eight games.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Coach Sylvinho has some important absences for tonight’s match. Gabriel, suspended, and Joe, spared by knee pain, were not related. A possible Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian; Roger Guedes.

Arbitration

Flávio Rodrigues de Souza was chosen by the CBF to referee the match. He will be assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gass and Alez Ang Ribeiro in the banners. The video referee technology is under the responsibility of Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral.

Streaming

The Brasileirão round will already have the presence of the fans, but the Corinthians game will not have a public since the determination of the state only authorized the release from October 4th. Thus, the match will have closed gates and exclusive broadcast on closed TV by the channel Premiere, which also works on the system pay-per-view.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time. My Timon. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 6 pm, and the fans are on top of all the moves, in addition to being able to interact with other internet users.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino.