Coronavirus transmission grows, but ICU bed occupancy falls in BH – Gerais

Transmission rate of the new coronavirus in BH increased (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press – 09/19/2021)

Transmission of the new coronavirus increased for the second consecutive time in Belo Horizonte this Friday (1st/10), informs the epidemiological and assistance bulletin. On the other hand, ICU bed occupancy for patients with COVID-19 has declined.

In the case of RT, the rate increased from 1 to 1.01. Therefore, the statistic remains in the alert zone of the risk scale for the second balance in sequence. Eleven of the last 13 bulletins registered the transmission in this condition, at the yellow level.

At the current level, every 100 diagnoses of the disease in Belo Horizonte result, on average, in 101 more people infected with Sars-Cov-2.

In the same vein, the occupancy rate of wards for patients with the disease, in the sum of public and private hospitals, rose: from 33.8% to 34.4%, compared to the report on this farm (30/9).

However, the situation of clinical beds is still under control, as the rate is below 50%.

Also in the less severe zone, the percentage of intensive care use fell in the capital of Minas Gerais: from 45.3% to 44.9%. The indicator came from three highs in a row.

Cases and deaths



The city registered another 16 deaths by COVID-19 this Friday. Thus, the capital of Minas Gerais reached the mark of 6,756 deaths due to the disease.

As for the total number of cases, the data grew by 221. There are now 283,815: 1,919 people in follow-up and 275,150 recovered, in addition to those who did not resist the impacts of the coronavirus.

vaccination





Today, BH registered over 22,688 applications of vaccines against the disease: 251 for the first dose, 21,285 for the second, five single (from Janssen) and 1,147 for booster.

Now, the capital of Minas Gerais has 1,968,116 people immunized with the first vaccine, 1,269,752 with the second, 59,267 with Janssen and 34,613 with a booster.

The city’s bulletin highlights that 78.1% of the campaign’s target audience protected themselves with at least one vaccine. At the same time, 51.2% completed the vaccination schedule.

Read more about COVID-19



Check out other relevant information about the pandemic caused by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and worldwide. Texts, infographics and videos talk about



symptoms



,



prevention



,



search



and



vaccination



.



