Covid-19: Campinas releases an advance schedule of 2nd dose from Pfizer and changes xepa | Campinas and Region

The Health Department of Campinas (SP) informed this Friday (1) that residents interested in anticipating the second dose of Pfizer against Covid-19 can try to reschedule through the site . Going to the vaccination sites to try to receive the vaccine xepa has also changed. Understand changes below .

The change in rescheduling allows residents who were vaccinated with Pfizer before August 23 also try to advance the second dose in advance.

Before, the application was anticipated only for those who received the immunizing agent after the date, and people who were already scheduled for the second dose had to follow the date noted by the health service in the vaccination card. remember here.

In addition to Pfizer, residents immunized with Coronavac can also try to anticipate the second dose by rescheduling, on the same website available. The Health Department reinforces, however, that the change depends on the availability of vacancies.

In the case of Pfizer’s immunizing agent, to anticipate the second dose by rescheduling, the interested person must have received the first application for at least eight weeks.

To anticipate the second dose of Coronavac, it is necessary to comply with the 21-day interval since the first vaccine. The advance of this immunizing agent is aimed at people over 18 years of age.

The additional dose for people over 60 can be applied as long as the person received the second dose six months ago. For people aged 18 and over with a high degree of immunosuppression, the second dose must have been applied 28 days ago.

There is no possibility of anticipating Astrazeneca.

Change in demand in units

This Friday, the Health Department also announced a change in the xepa scheme. The recommendation is no longer to go to the vaccination sites 15 minutes before closing and the trip is valid throughout the working day, for the interested party to understand how the application of leftover doses at the site is being done.

According to the municipal folder, this is because each unit has defined the operation of the application of xepa. Therefore, the person concerned must find out about how he has been at the center he has been looking for to try to receive the remaining vaccines.