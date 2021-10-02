Covid-19: Health workers aged 50 and over start receiving booster shots on Saturday in Salvador | Bahia

Health workers aged 50 and over, who took the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine until April 21, 2021, will start receiving the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday (2), in Salvador. To have access to the immunizing agent, it is necessary to have the name listed on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS). [Confira os locais no fim da matéria]

According to the city of Salvador, the elderly aged 60 years or more and patients on hemodialysis with a name on the SMS list will continue with access to the booster dose normally on Saturday.

Elderly people, bedridden and people with mobility difficulties who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, will not need to make a new request, as the booster dose will be administered automatically.

In addition, the mobile teams will also continue to visit Institutions for Long-Term Care for the Elderly (ILPI) to immunize this public.

The application of the first dose follows on Saturday with recap for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years without comorbidities; for people aged 18 and over; for pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 years or older; in addition to young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or disabilities.

Immunization of individuals who took the 1st dose in other cities

For individuals who took the first dose in other cities, the SMS continues with the service of requesting the application of the second dose through registration with the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is done gradually.

To register, it is necessary to inform the following data: full name; CPF; date of the first dose and the deadline for the second dose; name of the vaccine; place where he took the first and contact phone.

After registration, you must wait for contact from the SMS, where you will be informed of the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. Those who have already registered, but have not yet received contact from the ombudsman, must wait for the communication to be scheduled.

In addition, the complement of the vaccine schedule with the second dose of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac vaccines will also follow as usual.

Check out the vaccination sites on Saturday in Salvador:

Adolescents without comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old: 8 am to 4 pm

Only people whose name is listed on the SMS website will be immunized.

Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista. Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I) and Military Police Officers Club (Oil)

Pregnant and postpartum women: 8 am to 4 pm

As recommended by the Ministry of Health can only seek immunization points, pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine.

In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also submit a printed copy of the medical prescription.

must also submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women: they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

In addition, vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agent Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and mothers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista. Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I) and Military Police Officers Club (Oil palms).

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Minors must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista. Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I) and Military Police Officers Club (Oil)

Recap of people aged 18 and over : 8 am to 4 pm

To access the doses, it is necessary to have the name in the list on the SMS website.

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Pituba) and FBDC Brotas.

Uninassau (Pituba) and FBDC Brotas. Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Imbuí and FBDC Brotas.

The people who are with the Oxford vaccine booster date scheduled for October 28 they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Unijorge (Parallel).

Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Unijorge (Parallel). Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras) and USF San Martim III.

All the people who are with CoronaVac vaccine booster date scheduled for October 3rd they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Pituba) and FBDC Brotas.

Uninassau (Pituba) and FBDC Brotas. Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Imbuí and FBDC Brotas.

The people who are with the Pfizer vaccine booster date scheduled for October 28 they can now look for the immunization points.

Drive-thrus: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina. Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Federation and CSU Pernambués.

People aged 60 and over: 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the booster dose will be administered in elderly aged 60 years and over who took the second dose until April 21, 2021. Before heading to the service stations, they should check if the name is on the SMS website list.

The Vacina Express service is also available for this public, as well as for those who are bedridden or with limited mobility. It is not necessary to perform a new registration in the system who already had access to the service, as the team will automatically return.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula. Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

Patients on hemodialysis: 8 am to 4 pm

They will be able to go to the points the hemodialysis patients who received the second dose until September 4, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula. Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

Health workers aged 55 and over: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

They will be able to go to the points the health workers 55 years or older who received the second dose by April 21, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the SMS website list.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula. Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim) and USF Cajazeiras V.

