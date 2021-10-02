Covid-19: Municipal Health Secretary says carnival 2022 will depend on disease transmission rate

RIO — Despite the reduction in the number of hospitalizations and advances in vaccination in the city of Rio, the municipal secretary of Health Daniel Soranz said that carnival depends on the transmission rate of Covid-19. The statement was made during the public hearing of the Special Committee on Carnival of the City Council of Rio, chaired by Tarcísio Motta (PSOL), this Friday.

— The Health Department’s recommendation to all city hall agencies is that they plan, yes, to make a spectacular New Year’s Eve, the biggest carnival in our history next year, but of course we’ll monitor the numbers very closely. Of course, we need to have a low transmission rate, an ability to serve people, if there is an increase in the number of cases. If you have a high transmission rate by itself you can no longer make Carnival and, of course, we will still need some protection measures – Soranz said.

Also present at the hearing, the president of the Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Liesa), Jorge Perlingeiro, was optimistic about the realization of the 2022 carnival. , as happens in stadiums, he prefers to postpone the event:

— Like football, which has already opened stadiums with reduced capacity, I want to warn you that carnival is not like that. We already have an agreement with everyone who works at the carnival. Our show is different. If they say they can only own 50% of Sapucaí, we’ll go to July 2022. You don’t want a mask component, two meters apart, throwing a watering can on top of it, you don’t have the slightest chance of doing it.

President of Sebastiana and representing the blocks Zé Pereira and Cordão da Bola Preta, Rita Fernandes, said that the carnival will only be held with the approval of the health authorities:

— Science and life are above any decision. We will not have a carnival if the health agencies do not give the absolute green light. When can we have a date from the health agencies, Fiocruz, UFRJ and the Department of Health so that we can make a decision – he asked.

Pulmonologist Hermano Castro, from Fiocruz, defended that the city should prepare for the carnival, but that the authorities already start acting in the current events of preparation for the event, such as rehearsals and work in the barracks:

— The preparations, as they are in a controlled environment, if you have to do tests, that’s for now, for the authorities to start acting. I’m thinking about the health of these workers in the barracks, because many of them are elderly, over 60. So you have to guarantee a booster dose, a number of things.